en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

Bermuda’s Feed-in Tariff to Increase in January, Marking a Partial Reversal of Prior Cut

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:08 pm EST
Bermuda’s Feed-in Tariff to Increase in January, Marking a Partial Reversal of Prior Cut

The Feed-in Tariff (FIT) in Bermuda is set to increase from $0.131 per kilowatt hour to $0.1915 per kWh starting from January 1, according to the Regulatory Authority of Bermuda (RA). Officially, this represents a partial rollback of the significant reduction that occurred on October 1 when the FIT was slashed by 42 percent from $0.2265 per kWh to $0.131 per kWh, a move that triggered criticism from the solar industry.

Dynamic Changes in Energy and Economic Sectors

The RA has attributed the FIT increase to dynamic shifts unfolding in both the energy and economic landscapes. This decision comes on the heels of a recent move to reduce the Fuel Adjustment Rate, which had been hiked on October 1 due to surging global oil prices and contributes to the overall cost of electricity. The RA insists that the decision aligns with international best practices and is in line with Bermuda’s legislative framework, ensuring fairness and transparency in the energy sector.

Quarterly-Reviewed FIT and its Implications

The FIT, which is reviewed each quarter, is not solely about incentivizing small-scale renewable energy sources. It also aims to safeguard the interests of consumers and attract investment. The FIT methodology considers the avoided cost of generation, which is related to fuel costs, economic benefits, and other factors. By adjusting the FIT, the RA aims to strike a delicate balance between promoting renewable energy sources and protecting consumers’ interests. This move is expected to significantly impact the solar industry and potentially attract more investment into the sector.

Looking Ahead

With global energy and economic landscapes changing dynamically, how the FIT alterations will influence the renewable energy sector and consumer interests in Bermuda remains to be seen. However, the RA’s move to increase the FIT signifies a significant shift in Bermuda’s energy policy, potentially paving the way for more renewable energy sources and investments in the sector. As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, such decisions could set precedents for other regions and countries in their pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.

0
Bermuda Business Energy
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

The Charman Prize: More Than Just an Art Competition

By BNN Correspondents

Four Bermudians Honored in King's 2024 New Years Honours List

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Community Rallies in Search for Missing Teen: Front Page of the Royal Gazette

By Olalekan Adigun

St David's County Cricket Club Celebrates LeiLanni Nesbeth's Stellar C ...
@Bermuda · 22 hours
St David's County Cricket Club Celebrates LeiLanni Nesbeth's Stellar C ...
heart comment 0
Bermuda Tourism Authority Pledges $11M to Extend PGA Tour Sponsorship

By Salman Khan

Bermuda Tourism Authority Pledges $11M to Extend PGA Tour Sponsorship
Zebras vs Trojans: A New Year’s Day Showdown in the Friendship Trophy Final

By Salman Khan

Zebras vs Trojans: A New Year's Day Showdown in the Friendship Trophy Final
Unearthing Astrology: Aruna Dismont’s Journey from Skepticism to Acceptance

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Unearthing Astrology: Aruna Dismont's Journey from Skepticism to Acceptance
Regulatory Authority of Bermuda Takes Charge of Island’s Fuel Sector

By Waqas Arain

Regulatory Authority of Bermuda Takes Charge of Island's Fuel Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
26 seconds
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
31 seconds
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
1 min
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
2 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
2 mins
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
3 mins
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
3 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
3 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app