Bermuda’s Feed-in Tariff to Increase in January, Marking a Partial Reversal of Prior Cut

The Feed-in Tariff (FIT) in Bermuda is set to increase from $0.131 per kilowatt hour to $0.1915 per kWh starting from January 1, according to the Regulatory Authority of Bermuda (RA). Officially, this represents a partial rollback of the significant reduction that occurred on October 1 when the FIT was slashed by 42 percent from $0.2265 per kWh to $0.131 per kWh, a move that triggered criticism from the solar industry.

Dynamic Changes in Energy and Economic Sectors

The RA has attributed the FIT increase to dynamic shifts unfolding in both the energy and economic landscapes. This decision comes on the heels of a recent move to reduce the Fuel Adjustment Rate, which had been hiked on October 1 due to surging global oil prices and contributes to the overall cost of electricity. The RA insists that the decision aligns with international best practices and is in line with Bermuda’s legislative framework, ensuring fairness and transparency in the energy sector.

Quarterly-Reviewed FIT and its Implications

The FIT, which is reviewed each quarter, is not solely about incentivizing small-scale renewable energy sources. It also aims to safeguard the interests of consumers and attract investment. The FIT methodology considers the avoided cost of generation, which is related to fuel costs, economic benefits, and other factors. By adjusting the FIT, the RA aims to strike a delicate balance between promoting renewable energy sources and protecting consumers’ interests. This move is expected to significantly impact the solar industry and potentially attract more investment into the sector.

Looking Ahead

With global energy and economic landscapes changing dynamically, how the FIT alterations will influence the renewable energy sector and consumer interests in Bermuda remains to be seen. However, the RA’s move to increase the FIT signifies a significant shift in Bermuda’s energy policy, potentially paving the way for more renewable energy sources and investments in the sector. As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, such decisions could set precedents for other regions and countries in their pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.