Bermuda

Bermuda’s Fairmont Southampton: A Tale of Revitalization Amid Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:06 am EST
Bermuda's Fairmont Southampton: A Tale of Revitalization Amid Controversy

The story of Bermuda’s Fairmont Southampton hotel is one of ambitions, challenges, and public scrutiny. Once a bustling 593-room establishment, the hotel has been in the throes of a revitalization plan spearheaded by Westend Properties, an affiliate of Gencom. The project kicked off in October 2022 when Bermuda’s Premier, David Burt, announced a finalized deal and set expectations high for a grand redevelopment.

From Closure to Revitalization

However, the promised renaissance did not begin until several months into the new year. It was then that Westend Properties unveiled its intentions for the hotel—beginning with a complete refurbishment as the first order of business. The reimagining of the Fairmont Southampton also included a Special Development Order (SDO) request, aiming to build additional residential and tourism units—a move that would dramatically reshape the property.

Legislative Support and Public Opposition

Despite the project’s ambitious scope, the SDO request attracted legislative backing, which allowed tax and customs duty concessions to be offered as rebates. However, the grandeur of the proposal was not universally welcomed. Environmental groups and members of the public voiced their concerns, viewing the scale of the project as a potential threat to Bermuda’s environment and heritage. A petition carrying more than 4,000 signatures was submitted to the government, sending a clear message of public disapproval.

Revised Plans and Unsettled Futures

In response to the backlash, Westend Properties submitted revised SDO requests, proposing fewer units and reducing building heights. But even these changes were not enough to placate all stakeholders. The Development Applications Board unanimously decided against proceeding with the SDO, citing concerns about prioritizing real estate development over the island’s tourism interests. Despite this, the Minister of Home Affairs greenlit the SDO, emphasizing the hotel’s vital role in Bermuda’s economy. As the year draws to a close, the fate of the Fairmont Southampton remains uncertain, with stakeholders continuing to grapple with the social, environmental, and economic implications of its redevelopment.

Bermuda Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

