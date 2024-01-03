en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Bolsters Multinational Capabilities

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:44 am EST
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Bolsters Multinational Capabilities

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has announced a considerable enhancement in its multinational capabilities. The enhancements are characterized by an expanded network of partners, growth in its team of multinational experts, inclusion of surety bonds in its capabilities, and the adoption of a new technology platform called WorldLink.

Expansion in Partners and Experts

The subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, BHSI, has expanded its network of partners to offer services in a whopping 178 countries. Concurrently, it has grown its team of multinational experts to 13 cities globally. This strategic expansion aims to meet the growing needs of their customers and distribution partners, and to deliver top-tier multinational programs and services.

Introduction of Surety Bonds

In a bid to diversify its offerings, BHSI has added surety bonds to its capabilities. Surety bonds provide a financial guarantee that the obligations of the principal party will be met, thus enhancing the security of transactions.

Adoption of WorldLink Technology Platform

Developed in collaboration with London-based insurtech ChainThat, WorldLink is an end-to-end digital solution designed to manage multinational program business. As of now, BHSI is using WorldLink to transact 95% of its multinational business. The WorldLink platform, centered on a distributed ledger, aims to bring consistency, compliance, and transparency to BHSI’s multinational transactions. It also promises data protection and clarity, critical in the insurance industry.

These enhancements are a testament to BHSI’s commitment to deliver high-quality insurance products and underwrite for the National Indemnity group of insurance companies, known for their strong financial strength ratings. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, BHSI’s strategic expansion represents a crucial step towards accommodating multinational transactions and meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

0
Business
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

London Resort Investor Abdulla Al-Humaidi Declared Bankrupt Amid Project Challenges

By Justice Nwafor

ESS Tech, Inc.: A Deep Dive into Its Diverse Ownership Structure

By Salman Akhtar

Plains All American Pipeline LP's Stock Performance and Projections

By Justice Nwafor

Navigating Salary Hikes Amidst Slowing Inflation: Insight into the 2024 Projections

By Aqsa Younas Rana

MCX Flourishes with New Software Amidst Agricultural Derivatives Tradi ...
@Agriculture · 57 seconds
MCX Flourishes with New Software Amidst Agricultural Derivatives Tradi ...
heart comment 0
Indian Garment Exporters Face Uncertainty as Crucial RoSCTL Scheme Nears Expiration

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Garment Exporters Face Uncertainty as Crucial RoSCTL Scheme Nears Expiration
Adastria Reports Significant Financial Growth in FY24: A Look at the Figures

By BNN Correspondents

Adastria Reports Significant Financial Growth in FY24: A Look at the Figures
US Chicken Sausages Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand for Protein-Rich Convenience Foods

By Salman Khan

US Chicken Sausages Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand for Protein-Rich Convenience Foods
Manufacture Alabama Announces Promotions; Changes in Hyundai Motor Group

By BNN Correspondents

Manufacture Alabama Announces Promotions; Changes in Hyundai Motor Group
Latest Headlines
World News
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
18 seconds
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
56 seconds
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
1 min
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
1 min
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
1 min
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
2 mins
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
3 mins
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
4 mins
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
4 mins
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app