Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Bolsters Multinational Capabilities

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has announced a considerable enhancement in its multinational capabilities. The enhancements are characterized by an expanded network of partners, growth in its team of multinational experts, inclusion of surety bonds in its capabilities, and the adoption of a new technology platform called WorldLink.

Expansion in Partners and Experts

The subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, BHSI, has expanded its network of partners to offer services in a whopping 178 countries. Concurrently, it has grown its team of multinational experts to 13 cities globally. This strategic expansion aims to meet the growing needs of their customers and distribution partners, and to deliver top-tier multinational programs and services.

Introduction of Surety Bonds

In a bid to diversify its offerings, BHSI has added surety bonds to its capabilities. Surety bonds provide a financial guarantee that the obligations of the principal party will be met, thus enhancing the security of transactions.

Adoption of WorldLink Technology Platform

Developed in collaboration with London-based insurtech ChainThat, WorldLink is an end-to-end digital solution designed to manage multinational program business. As of now, BHSI is using WorldLink to transact 95% of its multinational business. The WorldLink platform, centered on a distributed ledger, aims to bring consistency, compliance, and transparency to BHSI’s multinational transactions. It also promises data protection and clarity, critical in the insurance industry.

These enhancements are a testament to BHSI’s commitment to deliver high-quality insurance products and underwrite for the National Indemnity group of insurance companies, known for their strong financial strength ratings. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, BHSI’s strategic expansion represents a crucial step towards accommodating multinational transactions and meeting the evolving needs of its clients.