Beowulf Mining PLC Appoints Director for Kallak Iron Ore Project Amid Other Key Mining Updates

Beowulf Mining PLC has taken a significant step forward in its Kallak Iron Ore project with the appointment of a project director, whose identity remains undisclosed due to commercial sensitivities. The new appointee will begin their role on May 1, 2024, assuming responsibility for the project's ongoing environmental and technical studies.
Boost for Kallak Iron Ore Project
Ed Bowie, Chief Executive Officer of Beowulf, welcomed the appointment, expressing delight at attracting such a high-caliber personality to lead the project. Details about the project director's experience and background will be provided in due course.
Key Appointments and Project Updates
In other updates, Kromek Group PLC has secured a EUR 1.3 million grant from the UK Research and Innovation Horizon scheme. The grant will help the company participate in the Intelligent Radiation Sensor Readout System project, a multinational effort to create a new generation of radiation sensors.
Cornish Metals Inc reported positive results from its Carn Brea project in Cornwall, indicating the presence of large-scale tin-bearing exploration targets. Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd announced a significant increase in its net asset value per share, crediting the uptick to the recognition of the value of a Put option on Redcorp following an extensive feasibility study.
Progress in Mining & Tech Companies
Tungsten West PLC has received a draft permit from the Environment Agency to operate the Mineral Processing Facility at the Hemerdon mine. The company aims to restart production by the end of 2025. Artemis Resources Ltd has announced a significant lithium pegmatite discovery at the Mt Marie lithium prospect in Western Australia, confirming the presence of high-grade lithium oxide as spodumene.
In the tech sector, Ora Technology PLC's shares have started trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US under the ticker ORCBF. This comes in addition to its primary listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, Gelion PLC has brought on board Louis Adriaenssens as group chief technological officer and Adrien Amigues as president of Gelion UK and Europe, marking a significant step in the company's commercialization journey.