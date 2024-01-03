Bentham Golf Club Proposes Expansion with New Lodges and Eco-friendly Measures

Thomas and Jane Marshall, the owners of the esteemed Bentham Golf Club, have submitted a series of applications to the North Yorkshire Council. Their request seeks approval for the expansion of the club’s infrastructural facilities and accommodations. If approved, the proposed plans will add 25 new lodge-style caravans to the club’s amenities, including designated lodgings for a warden and a greenkeeper. In addition, the development blueprint features the installation of five luxury camping pods and the integration of ground-mounted solar panels. The latter is a part of the golf club’s initiative to change the use of its land.

Established Leisure Destination

Bentham Golf Club is a well-known leisure destination nestled in North Yorkshire. The club boasts an 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse with dining facilities, a function room, and ample parking space. The recent addition of high-quality visitor accommodations has been welcomed by club patrons, triggering demand for more units.

Proposed Development Details

The development applications submitted by the Marshalls include extensive details about the proposed changes. The design and access statement accompanying the application suggests that the new lodges will be arranged in an informal layout to blend in with the existing lodge clusters already present at the club. The plans also propose the construction of a new road and parking facilities within the premises.

Environmentally Conscious Golfing

Notably, the proposed development isn’t just about expanding accommodation. It also represents a move towards a more sustainable operation. In addition to the new lodges and camping pods, the owners have sought permission to install ground-mounted solar panels on the club’s land. This is a clear indication of the club’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to environmental sustainability.