Benjamin Laker's Asian Tour to Promote 'Job Crafting': Revolutionizing Workplaces

Renowned leadership expert Benjamin Laker is set to embark on an Asian tour to promote his innovative new book, Job Crafting, a groundbreaking approach to job redesign. Scheduled for release next month by MIT Press, this publication follows his highly successful Closing the Service Gap, which drew endorsements from tech giants like Apple and Google. Laker's tour will feature high-profile engagements in Malaysia and Singapore, highlighting an exclusive collaboration with Singapore Airlines.

Empowering Employees Through Job Crafting

Laker's latest work introduces a revolutionary concept that transcends conventional job descriptions, offering employees a practical framework to reshape their roles to better align with their strengths and aspirations. This modern approach not only enhances job satisfaction but also boosts productivity by allowing workers to craft the jobs they desire. Managers, in turn, are provided with effective strategies to support such transformative endeavors within their organizations, fostering a culture of empowerment and innovation.

Academic and Corporate Engagements

Throughout his tour, Laker will not only engage with leading corporations but also share his insights with the academic community. He is slated to deliver lectures at Singapore's premier universities, including NUS, NTU, and SUTD. These sessions promise to offer valuable perspectives on job design and organizational development, bridging the gap between academic research and practical business applications. The tour represents a unique opportunity for both students and professionals to engage with one of the field's most influential figures.

Anticipated Impact and Endorsements

Job Crafting has already attracted attention from influential circles, including a commendation from McKinsey & Company for its clear articulation of self-directed psychological strategies to improve job satisfaction and productivity. The book's co-authors, Lebene Soga, Yemisi Bolade-Ogunfodun, and Adeyinka Adewale, along with Laker, are poised to make a significant contribution to our understanding of individual agency within organizational contexts. Their work is shaping both academic dialogue and real-world business practices, reflecting a profound impact on global workplace dynamics.

As Benjamin Laker prepares to share his latest insights on job crafting with Asia's leading corporations and academic institutions, the anticipation surrounding his tour and the potential transformations it could catalyze in the workplace is palpable. This venture not only underscores the evolving nature of work but also highlights the pivotal role of innovative thought leadership in navigating these changes. With Job Crafting, Laker and his co-authors are setting a new benchmark for how we perceive and engage with our work, promising a future where job satisfaction and productivity reach unprecedented heights.