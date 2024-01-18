Beltone Leasing and Factoring Collaborates with Cairo Leasing Corporation and Easy Lease to Boost Egypt’s Healthcare Sector

Beltone Financial Holding’s subsidiary, Beltone Leasing and Factoring, has secured a trailblazing partnership with Cairo Leasing Corporation and Easy Lease. This club deal arrangement is aimed at providing Egyptians for Healthcare Services (EHCS) with EGP 600 million in funding, utilizing a sale and leaseback transaction. The objective of this financial agreement is to cover the development costs for EHCS’s service center building and its land. These assets are integral components of the first phase of Capital Med, the Middle East’s pioneer integrated smart healthcare city.

Unleashing Value of Real Estate Assets

This partnership empowers EHCS to maintain operational control while leveraging the value of its real estate assets. The business model of sale and leaseback offers an innovative financial solution, enabling established entities to unlock capital tied up in their real estate investments without relinquishing control over their operations.

Partnership Bolsters Economic Progress

The CEOs of the collaborating firms expressed their positive sentiments regarding the agreement. They emphasized that the deal aligns with their visions of supporting the Egyptian market and its healthcare sector. Amir Ghannam, the CEO of Beltone Leasing and Factoring, underscored the company’s commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions and driving economic development in Egypt.

Garnering Support for Healthcare Ambitions

Ahmed Sherif of Cairo Leasing Corporation and Ahmed El Kholy of Easy Lease both acknowledged the strategic importance of the agreement. They believe that the deal fosters strong business relationships and addresses market needs effectively. Hassan El Kalla, the Chairperson of EHCS, expressed his confidence in the leasing companies’ industry knowledge and commitment to innovation. He is convinced that their support will bolster EHCS’s mission to deliver exceptional healthcare services.

This partnership promises to fuel EHCS’s ambitious project, Capital Med. The integrated smart healthcare city is expected to revolutionize the healthcare sector not only in Egypt but also in the Middle East, marking a significant milestone in the region’s healthcare landscape.