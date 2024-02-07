Bells Horticultural Acquires Acclaimed Peter Beales Roses

Welcoming a new dawn in the horticultural landscape, Bells Horticultural has confirmed the acquisition of the esteemed Peter Beales Roses business. This significant development marks a new chapter for both companies and leaves an indelible impact on the garden center industry in Norfolk.

Preserving a Rich Legacy

Founded in 1968, Peter Beales Garden Centre, nestled in Attleborough, Norfolk, has been a beacon of horticultural excellence. The garden center has garnered international recognition for its exquisite roses and its numerous accolades at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show. Over the years, the center has bagged 28 gold medals, cementing its reputation as a frontrunner in the industry.

A Strategic Acquisition

The acquisition by Bells Horticultural follows the garden center's sale announcement in June of the previous year. The center was listed with a guide price of £1,450,000. Now, as part of the strategic move, Bells Horticultural, steered by Managing Director Robert Bell, will oversee the operations of the acclaimed garden center.

Commitment to Excellence

With this acquisition, Bells Horticultural has pledged to uphold the esteemed qualities for which Peter Beales Roses is renowned. These include its popular garden center, the breathtaking rose garden, and the thriving breeding program. The commitment extends to the center's recent £750,000 development investment in the Rosarium Restaurant. Offering modern kitchen facilities and a seating capacity for 80 guests, the restaurant signifies an added layer of sophistication to the center's diverse offerings. Under the new leadership, the legacy of the brand and its significance to the community will be honored and preserved.