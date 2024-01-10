Belize Sugar Industries and Farmers Association Finalize New Agreement

In a landmark move for Belize’s agricultural sector, an addendum to a commercial agreement was finalized and signed between Belize Sugar Industries Limited (BSI) and the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association (BSCFA). The pivotal signing followed a five-hour closed-door negotiation session at the Yo Creek agricultural station. This agreement signalled the end of a protracted impasse that had been marked by blockades, government tensions, and frustrations amongst cane farmers.

Unveiling the New Agreement

The new agreement, which includes an analysis of port charges, particularly throughput fees and terminal handling fees, was crafted to ascertain potential savings for the sugar industry. The negotiation process was intense, stretching over nine days and involving various parties. Shawn Chavarria, the Director of Finance for BSI, stated that the face-to-face discussions played a crucial role in clarifying issues and positions, thereby making it possible to narrow down disagreements.

Government’s Role and Reaction

Prime Minister John Briceno and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise were instrumental in steering the negotiations towards a successful conclusion. Following the signing, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the successful negotiations and cooperation between the BSCFA and American Sugar Refining (ASR) BSI. He confirmed that the agreement has a two-year duration and would be made public, demonstrating the government’s commitment to transparency.

Implications for the Future

The agreement marks a significant victory for the farmers and paves the way for the new crop season in 2024. It includes a resolution on the economic analysis of shipping costs, a commitment to assist BSCFA in obtaining a fair trade agreement, and a provision for $1 million for fertilizer. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the agreement, reaffirming their commitment to working together for the betterment of Belize’s sugar industry.