en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

Belize Island Holdings Ltd Opens Position for Marine & Technical Expeditor

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
Belize Island Holdings Ltd Opens Position for Marine & Technical Expeditor

Belize Island Holdings Ltd, a stalwart in the marine sector, has opened the search for a proficient candidate to fill the role of a Marine & Technical Expeditor. The company’s supply chain operations are set to gain an important cog in their machine with this position. The role demands a versatile individual capable of expediting inventory and direct charge purchase orders in strict accordance with the company’s purchasing procedures.

A multifaceted role

The Marine & Technical Expeditor is tasked with resolving delivery and quality issues that may arise with vendors and internal customers. They will also be instrumental in implementing strategies designed to improve supplier performance. Regular duties will encompass maintaining a comprehensive audit trail of procurement activities and carrying out a daily review of work activities.

Collaborative efforts

The successful candidate will engage regularly with the purchasing manager, addressing any looming supply issues by implementing corrective actions. The job entails regular interaction with the Supply Chain Expediting Manager for guidance and support. The Expeditor will also be responsible for processing manual purchase orders and executing other related tasks.

Qualifications and skills

Applicants are required to possess a Bachelor’s degree in business or a related field, or have equivalent experience and skills. A minimum of a year’s experience in procurement operations is essential, along with knowledge of ERP systems like PeopleSoft. Familiarity with procurement technologies will give candidates an edge. The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator with excellent facilitation skills, numerical accuracy, and attention to detail. The ability to multitask and operate efficiently under pressure is also key.

Belize Island Holdings Ltd offers competitive salaries and expects candidates to relocate to Independence Village, Stann Creek District in Southern Belize. The application deadline is slated for January 24, 2024. Applicants are to forward their resume and other relevant documents to the company’s specified email address.

0
Belize Business Job
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belize

See more
3 hours ago
Minor's Rape in Belize City: A Harrowing Tale of Injustice and Courage
On the evening of January 8, 2024, a 14-year-old girl in Belize City became a glaring symbol of a pressing issue that has been plaguing the city – the safety of minors and the responsiveness of law enforcement. The young girl was brutally attacked and raped by four men while she was returning home from
Minor's Rape in Belize City: A Harrowing Tale of Injustice and Courage
Darrell Gray Released on Bail After Guilty Plea for Bicycle Theft
6 hours ago
Darrell Gray Released on Bail After Guilty Plea for Bicycle Theft
American Retiree Drowns in Belize: No Foul Play Suspected
11 hours ago
American Retiree Drowns in Belize: No Foul Play Suspected
Caesar Ridge and Survivors United Kick Off the William Dawson Peace Cup with Impressive Victories
3 hours ago
Caesar Ridge and Survivors United Kick Off the William Dawson Peace Cup with Impressive Victories
Belize Park Rangers Thwart Poachers in Elijio Panti National Park
4 hours ago
Belize Park Rangers Thwart Poachers in Elijio Panti National Park
A Century of Wisdom: Chan Pine Ridge Village Celebrates Ms. Marcelina Chan's 99th Birthday
4 hours ago
A Century of Wisdom: Chan Pine Ridge Village Celebrates Ms. Marcelina Chan's 99th Birthday
Latest Headlines
World News
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
1 min
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Violence, Riots and Fatalities in Port Moresby Amid Pay Dispute
2 mins
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Violence, Riots and Fatalities in Port Moresby Amid Pay Dispute
China and Maldives Upgrade Bilateral Ties Amid Tensions with India
4 mins
China and Maldives Upgrade Bilateral Ties Amid Tensions with India
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
5 mins
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
15 mins
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
15 mins
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
16 mins
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
16 mins
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
17 mins
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app