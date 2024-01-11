Belize Island Holdings Ltd Opens Position for Marine & Technical Expeditor

Belize Island Holdings Ltd, a stalwart in the marine sector, has opened the search for a proficient candidate to fill the role of a Marine & Technical Expeditor. The company’s supply chain operations are set to gain an important cog in their machine with this position. The role demands a versatile individual capable of expediting inventory and direct charge purchase orders in strict accordance with the company’s purchasing procedures.

A multifaceted role

The Marine & Technical Expeditor is tasked with resolving delivery and quality issues that may arise with vendors and internal customers. They will also be instrumental in implementing strategies designed to improve supplier performance. Regular duties will encompass maintaining a comprehensive audit trail of procurement activities and carrying out a daily review of work activities.

Collaborative efforts

The successful candidate will engage regularly with the purchasing manager, addressing any looming supply issues by implementing corrective actions. The job entails regular interaction with the Supply Chain Expediting Manager for guidance and support. The Expeditor will also be responsible for processing manual purchase orders and executing other related tasks.

Qualifications and skills

Applicants are required to possess a Bachelor’s degree in business or a related field, or have equivalent experience and skills. A minimum of a year’s experience in procurement operations is essential, along with knowledge of ERP systems like PeopleSoft. Familiarity with procurement technologies will give candidates an edge. The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator with excellent facilitation skills, numerical accuracy, and attention to detail. The ability to multitask and operate efficiently under pressure is also key.

Belize Island Holdings Ltd offers competitive salaries and expects candidates to relocate to Independence Village, Stann Creek District in Southern Belize. The application deadline is slated for January 24, 2024. Applicants are to forward their resume and other relevant documents to the company’s specified email address.