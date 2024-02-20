Belfast to Host Inaugural Remarkable Marketing Awards: A Celebration of Creative Minds

In an unprecedented move that underscores Northern Ireland's burgeoning marketing talent, Belfast is set to host the first-ever Remarkable Marketing Awards (RMA) on May 31 at the iconic Europa Hotel. Spearheaded by Treena Clarke, the visionary behind the Big Marketing Meet Up conference, the RMA aims to spotlight the creative brilliance and innovative spirit of individual marketers and teams across the region. With nominations open until March 8, the event is a beacon for professionals to showcase their achievements over the past year.

A Diverse Arena for Marketing Excellence

The RMA heralds a new era in the recognition of marketing prowess, with an expansive array of categories that span 15 business sectors, including Technology and Innovation, Charity and Not for Profit, and the Media and Creative sectors. This diverse categorization ensures a broad spectrum of marketing talents - from digital wizards to creative storytellers - have the chance to shine. The inclusion of both team and individual marketer awards further emphasizes the event's commitment to celebrating all facets of marketing excellence.

Judging by the Best

Ensuring the integrity and prestige of the awards, the RMA boasts a judging panel comprising esteemed industry experts from across Europe. Figures like Walter Campbell, Sara Riis-Carstensen, and Steve Brown bring a wealth of experience and a keen eye for groundbreaking marketing efforts. Their task is to sift through nominations, identifying entries that not only demonstrate a profound understanding of their target audiences but also exhibit marketing work that has made a real impact. The criteria set forth by these judges underscores the RMA's commitment to recognizing marketing campaigns that resonate on a deeper level.

A Night of Celebration and Networking

Hosted by Emer Maguire, the RMA is more than just an awards ceremony; it's an evening dedicated to the celebration of marketing talent and a fantastic opportunity for networking. The event kicks off with pre-event drinks, setting the stage for an atmosphere of camaraderie and anticipation. Following the awards ceremony, attendees will be treated to post-event entertainment by The String Ninjas, ensuring the night ends on a high note. This blend of formal recognition and informal networking encapsulates the spirit of the marketing community in Northern Ireland, highlighting the importance of not only acknowledging individual and team achievements but also fostering connections within the industry.

With sponsorships from notable organizations like Card Group Research and Insight, Excalibur Press, Horrible, and Mrktsearch, the Remarkable Marketing Awards promise to be a landmark event in Northern Ireland's marketing landscape. As the countdown to the nominations deadline and the event itself continues, the RMA stands as a testament to the talent and creativity that thrives within the marketing sector. It's an invitation to marketers across the region to step into the spotlight and be recognized for their contributions to transforming the cultural and business landscape through their innovative and impactful work.