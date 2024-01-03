‘Behind the Suit’: Express Business Magazine’s New Segment Humanizing Business Leaders

Express Business Magazine has unveiled a new quarterly feature, ‘Behind the Suit’, in its 2024 edition, a segment dedicated to shedding light on the personal narratives of notable business leaders. This feature aims to delve deeper into the lives of influential figures, offering a glimpse beyond their professional triumphs that often eclipse their personal journeys.

Unveiling the Personal Stories Behind Business Titans

‘Behind the Suit’ is designed to bring forth the human aspects of business leaders, focusing on their personal stories, motivational drivers, challenges faced, and visions for the future. By focusing on these aspects, ‘Behind the Suit’ seeks to foster a stronger connection between readers and the individuals at the helm of change and innovation. The segment seeks to humanize these leaders, emphasizing that they too have personal narratives filled with challenges and triumphs.

Dr. Sterling Frost: A Journey from Humble Beginnings to National Honor

The inaugural feature of ‘Behind the Suit’ brings into focus Dr. Sterling Frost, a celebrated figure who was conferred Trinidad and Tobago’s highest honor, the Order of the Republic, in 2022 for his remarkable contributions. Dr. Frost’s journey is particularly inspiring, given his humble origins from a quiet village in Trinidad. His career in banking began in 1982, and he has since played a pivotal role in transforming the culture and operations of traditional banking in Trinidad and Tobago.

Recognizing the Untold Stories

The ‘Behind the Suit’ segment is significant not only as a platform for sharing the personal narratives of business leaders but also as a medium for celebrating their contributions to the dynamism of the business community. By lifting the veil on untold stories, ‘Behind the Suit’ aspires to underscore the remarkable journeys that have helped shape the business landscape. The focus on figures like Dr. Frost in this segment testifies to this aim, reminding readers that every successful individual has a story of struggle, ambition, and resilience to share.