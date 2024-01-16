BEDC's 'Eat, Shop, Play' Promotion Fuels Economic Activity in Bermuda's EEZs

The Bermuda Economic Development Corporation's (BEDC) 'Eat, Shop, Play shop-to-win' promotion has once again proven its worth, contributing significantly to the economic activity within Bermuda's esteemed Economic Empowerment Zones (EEZs). The initiative, now in its successful fourth year, was run from Cyber Monday, November 27, through to January 5 - a critical period for local businesses. The campaign was designed to promote and encourage public support for local enterprises within the EEZs of Somerset, Northeast Hamilton, and St George's.

Advertisment

An Inclusive Initiative

Participants who spent a minimum of $20 at qualifying businesses were eligible for an exciting draw. Prizes on offer included gift vouchers worth $500, $300, or $200, valid for use within the EEZs. The promotion was met with an overwhelming response with over 1,800 voucher submissions. The initiative saw more than 80 businesses participating, with shoppers spending a total of $153,645 during the campaign period.

Boosting Economic Activity

Advertisment

Donte Hunt, the acting director of micro, small, and medium enterprises at BEDC, emphasized the initiative's broader objective. The campaign was not only about boosting the local economy but also about redirecting consumer spending to great locations beyond the City of Hamilton. The 'Eat, Shop, Play shop-to-win' promotion facilitated meaningful engagement between BEDC officers and shop owners, providing valuable insights on supporting them during the festive period.

Win-Win for All

Winners of the draw and the corresponding businesses were subsequently announced. In a show of further support, additional cash awards were given to the businesses where the winning shopping occurred. Dennis Carter, the MSME officer for St George's, and Ondreyah Rochester, who supports the Somerset EEZ, both commended the positive impact and community support that the campaign fostered for local businesses. Indeed, the BEDC shop-to-win promotion was a win-win for all, and a testament to Bermuda's commitment to economic empowerment.