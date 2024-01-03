Beam’s Platform Revolutionizes Corporate Social Responsibility

In a significant stride towards corporate social responsibility, Beam, a social impact startup, has unveiled a platform offering businesses a tangible means to contribute to social causes. Beam’s platform allows monthly donations starting from £100, with each £50 increment equitably allocated via an algorithm to the slowest funding campaigns, maintaining a balance in support.

Transforming Corporate Giving: A Digital Revamp

Companies keen on making a difference can adjust their contribution using a slider on the platform. The digital setup provides corporate donors with detailed insights about the individuals they support, including real-time metrics on beneficiaries’ progress towards securing jobs and housing. Such direct interaction and transparency in corporate giving make Beam’s platform a significant innovation in the philanthropic sector.

From Corporate Pages to Personal Messages: Complete Engagement

Participating companies receive a dedicated page on Beam’s platform to showcase their impact. This feature not only enhances corporate visibility in social causes but also fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility. In a unique move, Beam also enables employees of contributing companies to send messages of encouragement to the beneficiaries, thus adding a personal touch to corporate giving.

Overcoming Crisis: A Rise in Corporate Donations

Despite the 25% decline in individual donations in 2023 due to the cost of living crisis, corporate donations on Beam’s platform witnessed a substantial increase. Notably, there was an almost 80% surge in the number of businesses contributing. The Permira Foundation and the homewares brand Mustard Made are among the organizations that have joined the platform. Mustard Made’s contribution alone exceeded £160,000, assisting over 750 individuals in finding employment and housing over 600 people.

Beam: Fostering a New Era of Corporate Social Responsibility

Beam’s launch symbolizes a growing trend of corporate social responsibility and a shift towards digital platforms that facilitate direct impact and engagement between donors and beneficiaries. By providing businesses a platform to track their social impact and engage directly with the beneficiaries, Beam is fostering a new era of corporate social responsibility, where businesses are not just donors but active participants in social causes.