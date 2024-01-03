Beagh Castle Bags Major Development Grant from Three Ireland

Beagh Castle, a charming holiday cottage in west Limerick, has been awarded a substantial development grant exceeding €10,000. This funding is part of a small business grant initiative by Three Ireland, one of the leading telecom companies in the country. The initiative is aimed at fostering growth and development in small businesses across the nation.

A Collaborative Effort

The grant program is managed in collaboration with Enterprise Nation, a renowned network and support provider for small businesses. This partnership between Three Ireland and Enterprise Nation is now in its third year, demonstrating a sustained commitment to the growth and vitality of Ireland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Grant Breakdown

The grant package includes €5,000 in cash, a matching value in device and connectivity solutions, and expert mentoring from Three Ireland’s in-house professionals. This blend of financial support, cutting-edge technology, and expert guidance is designed to equip small businesses for success in a competitive marketplace.

Unique Attraction

Located at Ballysteen, Askeaton, Beagh Castle sits on an 18-acre site near the Shannon Estuary. It is a unique and popular destination, featuring a variety of animals like donkeys, ponies, goats, and rabbits. Coupled with the popular Iverus Cafe, Beagh Castle offers a unique experience for visitors, blending rustic charm with modern amenities.

Padraig Sheerin, the Head of Small to Medium Sized Enterprises at Three Ireland, expressed pride in the grant program. He noted the large influx of applications as a testament to the program’s esteem and the palpable desire for growth among Irish entrepreneurs.