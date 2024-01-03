en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Beagh Castle Bags Major Development Grant from Three Ireland

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Beagh Castle Bags Major Development Grant from Three Ireland

Beagh Castle, a charming holiday cottage in west Limerick, has been awarded a substantial development grant exceeding €10,000. This funding is part of a small business grant initiative by Three Ireland, one of the leading telecom companies in the country. The initiative is aimed at fostering growth and development in small businesses across the nation.

A Collaborative Effort

The grant program is managed in collaboration with Enterprise Nation, a renowned network and support provider for small businesses. This partnership between Three Ireland and Enterprise Nation is now in its third year, demonstrating a sustained commitment to the growth and vitality of Ireland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Grant Breakdown

The grant package includes €5,000 in cash, a matching value in device and connectivity solutions, and expert mentoring from Three Ireland’s in-house professionals. This blend of financial support, cutting-edge technology, and expert guidance is designed to equip small businesses for success in a competitive marketplace.

Unique Attraction

Located at Ballysteen, Askeaton, Beagh Castle sits on an 18-acre site near the Shannon Estuary. It is a unique and popular destination, featuring a variety of animals like donkeys, ponies, goats, and rabbits. Coupled with the popular Iverus Cafe, Beagh Castle offers a unique experience for visitors, blending rustic charm with modern amenities.

Padraig Sheerin, the Head of Small to Medium Sized Enterprises at Three Ireland, expressed pride in the grant program. He noted the large influx of applications as a testament to the program’s esteem and the palpable desire for growth among Irish entrepreneurs.

0
Business Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sun Hung Kai Properties Reigns Supreme in Hong Kong's Property Sales amidst Market Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Scatec ASA Furthers Employee Incentive Program with New Share Options Grant

By Justice Nwafor

Anupam Kaura Steps in as CHRO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Amidst its Organizational Transformation

By Rafia Tasleem

Metso Corporation Lands Significant Five-Year Life Cycle Services Contract

By Shivani Chauhan

France's Industrial Sector Flourishes Amid Economic Challenges ...
@Business · 28 seconds
France's Industrial Sector Flourishes Amid Economic Challenges ...
heart comment 0
Scatec ASA Continues Share-Based Incentive Program for Key Employees

By Justice Nwafor

Scatec ASA Continues Share-Based Incentive Program for Key Employees
NACFE Report Advocates Integrated Rail and Truck Services for Enhanced Freight Efficiency

By Bijay Laxmi

NACFE Report Advocates Integrated Rail and Truck Services for Enhanced Freight Efficiency
Jupiter Fund Management Appoints Crispin Odey’s Wife as Chair in Strategic Move; Bank of Georgia Group PLC Secures New Financing Agreements

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Jupiter Fund Management Appoints Crispin Odey's Wife as Chair in Strategic Move; Bank of Georgia Group PLC Secures New Financing Agreements
Fiji’s Labasa Chamber of Commerce Operated Illegally for 13 Years

By BNN Correspondents

Fiji's Labasa Chamber of Commerce Operated Illegally for 13 Years
Latest Headlines
World News
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
12 seconds
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
Alex Ovechkin's Unexpected 830th Goal: A Fortunate Twist and a Promising Start to 2024
15 seconds
Alex Ovechkin's Unexpected 830th Goal: A Fortunate Twist and a Promising Start to 2024
India's Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination
18 seconds
India's Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination
Kenya's Government Threatens to Shut Down Media Outlets Spreading Ethnicity and Violence
36 seconds
Kenya's Government Threatens to Shut Down Media Outlets Spreading Ethnicity and Violence
Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 Presidential Elections
54 seconds
Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 Presidential Elections
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
1 min
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
Inverness Mother Turns Grief into Advocacy after Tragic Baby Loss
1 min
Inverness Mother Turns Grief into Advocacy after Tragic Baby Loss
Unveiling the Wellness Potential of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil
1 min
Unveiling the Wellness Potential of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
1 min
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
9 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
39 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app