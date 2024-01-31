BCD Travel's Advito Broadens the Reach of Its Traveler Engagement Practice

BCD Travel's consultancy arm, Advito, has taken a step further by extending the reach of its Traveler Engagement practice. Established in 2014, the initiative was designed to harness behavioral economics and marketing strategies to optimize traveler satisfaction and streamline travel experiences, while also yielding significant cost savings for corporations. Now rebranded as Engage by Advito, the service is venturing beyond the confinements of the travel department to collaborate with a wider spectrum of business units within client organizations.

Engage by Advito: Expanding Horizons

The expanded scope of services now encompasses areas such as human resources, sustainability, procurement, IT, security, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). A particular emphasis has been placed on digital marketing strategies in a bid to enhance the outcomes of various projects. By doing so, Engage aims to morph into a comprehensive solution for marketing and communication initiatives.

Strategic Communications: The Key to Success

Kerry Ellis, the global practice lead for Engage, underscored the significance of strategic communications in ensuring the success of an array of projects. This includes the launch of new tools, platforms, and learning and development initiatives. The core idea is to facilitate effective and sustained communication, thereby helping different stakeholders outside of the travel sector to achieve immediate and lasting results.

Engage: A One-Stop-Shop for All Stakeholders

Engage's expansion means the service will continue to offer its existing services related to traveler marketing, merchandising, and policy. At the same time, it will also assist stakeholders from other sectors. This strategic evolution transforms Advito into not just a leading business travel consultancy, but a holistic solution for marketing and communications needs. The expanded portfolio is set to allow Advito to share its expertise with a wider audience, thereby creating value for a broader range of business travelers.