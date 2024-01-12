en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BC Brands Acquires Bandier and Carbon38, Signals Potential Consolidation in Activewear Market

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:43 am EST
BC Brands Acquires Bandier and Carbon38, Signals Potential Consolidation in Activewear Market

BC Brands, a burgeoning company headed by CEO Kate Nadolny, has taken a bold stride in the health and wellness apparel industry by acquiring two upscale activewear brands, Bandier and Carbon38. This strategic move is an indication of a possible wave of consolidation in the market, signaling a changing landscape.

Merger to Improve Efficiency and Scale

While Bandier and Carbon38 will maintain their individuality in consumer-facing activities, they are set to merge their back-end operations. This step is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and facilitating scalability, thereby setting the stage for potential future acquisitions. The acquisition is supported by investors such as Hilco Global’s ReStore Capital and BNF Capital’s Annvest, indicating the significant backing and faith in this strategic merger.

Bandier and Carbon38: A Brief Overview

Bandier, launched in 2014 by Jennifer Bandier, has evolved from a retail store to a robust e-commerce platform and recently branched out into the wholesale business. On the other hand, Carbon38, founded by Katie Warner Johnson in 2012, has carved a niche for itself as an e-commerce platform offering its own label alongside a variety of contemporary brands.

Focusing on the Wellness and Active Fashion Trend

The wellness and active fashion trend, which has continued to thrive post-COVID-19, is a central aspect of these brands’ ethos. They cater to a consumer base that prioritizes health and wellness in their lifestyle choices. In spite of a general decline in valuations and investment in direct-to-consumer brands, Nadolny underscores the vitality of authentic brand stories, superior product quality, and exceptional consumer experiences in attracting both customer spending and investor interest.

0
Business
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Microsoft Temporarily Overtakes Apple as Most Valuable Public Company
In an event that underscores the volatile nature of the technology and investment sectors, Microsoft has briefly outpaced Apple to claim the title of the world’s most valuable publicly traded company. This shift in market capitalization leadership is a reflection of the challenges currently faced by Apple and the surge in investor optimism around Microsoft’s
Microsoft Temporarily Overtakes Apple as Most Valuable Public Company
Hillhouse Capital and Mitsui & Co. in Final Bid for Eu Yan Sang International
6 mins ago
Hillhouse Capital and Mitsui & Co. in Final Bid for Eu Yan Sang International
HDFC Life Insurance Q3 Profit Soars by 16%, Share Price Sees Slight Dip
7 mins ago
HDFC Life Insurance Q3 Profit Soars by 16%, Share Price Sees Slight Dip
Godrej Consumer Products Weathers Argentinian Currency Devaluation With Minimal Impact on Profits
3 mins ago
Godrej Consumer Products Weathers Argentinian Currency Devaluation With Minimal Impact on Profits
Bitcoin ETFs Surge, Middle East Tensions Rise: A Round-Up of Today's Top News
4 mins ago
Bitcoin ETFs Surge, Middle East Tensions Rise: A Round-Up of Today's Top News
KoltePatil Developers Ltd. Reports Increased Sales and Collections in Q3 Results
6 mins ago
KoltePatil Developers Ltd. Reports Increased Sales and Collections in Q3 Results
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Participates in Nashik's 'Swachhata Abhiyan'
1 min
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Participates in Nashik's 'Swachhata Abhiyan'
Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Cover May See a 50% Increase
2 mins
Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Cover May See a 50% Increase
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies Amidst Political Debates and Public Sentiment
3 mins
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies Amidst Political Debates and Public Sentiment
Venus Remedies Secures Marketing Authorisations for Oncology Products in Malta
4 mins
Venus Remedies Secures Marketing Authorisations for Oncology Products in Malta
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Scare: Urgent Clean-Up Actions Underway
4 mins
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Scare: Urgent Clean-Up Actions Underway
Unexpected Appearance of Hunter Biden at House Hearing Causes Stir
5 mins
Unexpected Appearance of Hunter Biden at House Hearing Causes Stir
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
9 mins
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes Ex-Lover Sven Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
9 mins
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes Ex-Lover Sven Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse Boosting Heart and Gut Health
10 mins
Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse Boosting Heart and Gut Health
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
2 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
18 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
21 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app