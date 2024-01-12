BC Brands Acquires Bandier and Carbon38, Signals Potential Consolidation in Activewear Market

BC Brands, a burgeoning company headed by CEO Kate Nadolny, has taken a bold stride in the health and wellness apparel industry by acquiring two upscale activewear brands, Bandier and Carbon38. This strategic move is an indication of a possible wave of consolidation in the market, signaling a changing landscape.

Merger to Improve Efficiency and Scale

While Bandier and Carbon38 will maintain their individuality in consumer-facing activities, they are set to merge their back-end operations. This step is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and facilitating scalability, thereby setting the stage for potential future acquisitions. The acquisition is supported by investors such as Hilco Global’s ReStore Capital and BNF Capital’s Annvest, indicating the significant backing and faith in this strategic merger.

Bandier and Carbon38: A Brief Overview

Bandier, launched in 2014 by Jennifer Bandier, has evolved from a retail store to a robust e-commerce platform and recently branched out into the wholesale business. On the other hand, Carbon38, founded by Katie Warner Johnson in 2012, has carved a niche for itself as an e-commerce platform offering its own label alongside a variety of contemporary brands.

Focusing on the Wellness and Active Fashion Trend

The wellness and active fashion trend, which has continued to thrive post-COVID-19, is a central aspect of these brands’ ethos. They cater to a consumer base that prioritizes health and wellness in their lifestyle choices. In spite of a general decline in valuations and investment in direct-to-consumer brands, Nadolny underscores the vitality of authentic brand stories, superior product quality, and exceptional consumer experiences in attracting both customer spending and investor interest.