BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc Appoints Kimmo Tyni as New Product Director

Finland-based orthobiology company, BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (BBS), is welcoming a change in its management team with the appointment of Kimmo Tyni as the new Product Director, starting January 15, 2024. Tyni is set to bring a wealth of industry experience derived from his tenure in the medical device manufacturing sector.

Management Changes at BBS

Tyni, holding a Bachelor of Science in Technology, will be stepping into the shoes of outgoing Product Director, Jussi Jukka, who is set to seek new opportunities outside BBS. As part of the management team, Tyni will report directly to the CEO, Juliusz Rakowski. His appointment comes at a crucial time as BBS navigates its transition from product development to commercial manufacturing.

Tyni’s Role in BBS’s Transition

Juliusz Rakowski, the CEO of BBS, expressed his confidence in Tyni’s abilities, anticipating his experience and understanding of industry standards will prove invaluable during this pivotal phase. Rakowski also expressed gratitude towards Jukka for his contributions to BBS’s product development.

BBS’s Journey

Since its inception in 2003, BBS has dedicated itself to creating medical products that address complex bone fractures and bone healing issues in orthopedic surgery. The company’s flagship product, ARTEBONE Paste, is nearing the end of the CE marking process, paving the way for its commercialization in the EU market. BBS, which employs more than 20 individuals, operates out of Oulu, Finland, and maintains a manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi. The company has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.