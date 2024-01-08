Bauer Media Audio Ireland Lobbies for Radio Discoverability Amid Tech Evolution

In the face of a rapidly evolving tech landscape, Bauer Media Audio Ireland, a pivotal presence in the Irish radio industry, has taken a front-foot approach to safeguard the accessibility and discoverability of licensed radio stations on new car dashboards and other user interfaces. The move comes amid rising concerns about car manufacturers increasingly overlooking radio receivers in their in-car infotainment systems, coupled with the expanding dominance of big tech companies in the audio industry via smart speakers.

Push for European Regulation

Bauer’s Irish CEO, Chris Doyle, engaged the Minister for Media, Catherine Martin, and senior officials in the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in October 2023, advocating for changes that would promote radio stations’ findability in the European Council’s general approach to the European Media Freedom Act. This Act has its sights set on protecting media pluralism, among other objectives.

Radio Groups Rally for Discoverability

Bauer, along with other radio groups across Europe, is advocating for regulations that command both car manufacturers and smart device providers to ensure that licensed radio services are conveniently discoverable. The need for this is emphasised by research indicating a significant portion of the population tuning into radio while on the move, with certain demographics showing higher listenership.

Watching the EU’s Digital Markets Act

As a subsidiary of the larger German multimedia group Bauer, Bauer Media Audio Ireland operates numerous radio stations in Ireland and across Europe. The company is keeping a close eye on the legislative progress of the EU’s Digital Markets Act, more so following the European Commission’s designation of six major tech companies as ‘gatekeepers’. This action has sparked legal challenges from these tech giants against the EU’s proposals.

Shaping the Future of Radio

The lobbying by Bauer Media Audio Ireland underscores the urgency with which the radio industry views its place in the fast-changing arena of in-car entertainment and smart devices. As the lines between technology and traditional audio services blur, the quest for maintaining diversity and accessibility in media remains more critical than ever.