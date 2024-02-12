Batteries Plus: Sharing Expertise at the IFA Annual Convention

Batteries Plus: Powering Franchising Forward at IFA Annual Convention

Advertisment

On February 12, 2024, the International Franchise Association (IFA) will host its annual convention, a gathering of industry professionals seeking to exchange insights and explore the latest trends in franchising. Among the notable participants is Batteries Plus, a leading specialty battery franchise, eager to share their expertise in managing turnover and maintaining healthy sales pipelines.

A Franchising Powerhouse: Batteries Plus

Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing specialty battery retailer, will join the IFA Annual Convention with over 800 store locations nationwide. The company has carved out a unique niche in the market by offering 'plus' services like cell phone repair and key fob replacement. With its impressive growth record and commitment to innovation, Batteries Plus exemplifies the potential of franchising in today's dynamic business landscape.

Advertisment

Navigating Turnover and Sales: Insights from the Experts

During the convention, Batteries Plus' Chief Development Officer, Kevin Malmuth, will participate in a panel discussion and roundtable session. He will share his insights on managing turnover and maintaining healthy sales pipelines, critical challenges that franchisors often face. By drawing on his extensive experience, Malmuth aims to equip fellow franchise professionals with the tools they need to navigate these complex issues and drive sustainable growth.

The Value of Franchising: Sharing Success Stories

Advertisment

The IFA Annual Convention serves as an essential platform for franchise professionals to learn from each other and share their success stories. This year, Batteries Plus will contribute to this rich tapestry of industry insights by highlighting its unique approach to franchising and its commitment to driving innovation in the specialty battery market.

As the franchising sector continues to evolve, events like the IFA Annual Convention play a crucial role in fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and growth. By participating in this year's event, Batteries Plus demonstrates its dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry and contributing to the ongoing success of the franchising community.

For more information on Batteries Plus franchise costs, refer to the detailed analysis provided in the Franchise Chatter FDD Talk post. This comprehensive resource outlines estimated initial investment, initial franchise fee, royalty fee, and marketing fee based on the company's 2023 FDD.

In addition, the franchising industry is being transformed by franchise sales organizations (FSOs) like BrandOne, which specialize in providing outsourced sales services for franchisors. These organizations allow franchisors to focus on building healthy unit economics and serving current franchise owners while benefiting from expert guidance in navigating the complexities of the franchise sales process.

As Batteries Plus prepares to share its expertise at the IFA Annual Convention, the future of franchising looks brighter than ever. By fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and driving innovation, the franchising community is poised to continue its growth and success in the years to come.