BAT CEO Highlights Advantages of Maintaining UK Listing Amid Speculation of New York Shift

Tadeu Marroco, Chief Executive Officer of British American Tobacco Plc (BAT), has expressed reservations regarding the proposed relocation of the company's listing from London to New York.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Marroco highlighted the potential internal distraction and uncertainty surrounding the benefits of such a move, contrary to suggestions made by some investors.

Investor Calls for Listing Move and CEO Response

Rajiv Jain, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of GQG Partners, a significant investor in BAT, previously advocated for the cigarette maker to shift its primary listing to New York. However, Marroco emphasized the advantages to investors of maintaining the listing in the UK, despite challenges faced by the London Stock Exchange in attracting and retaining flagship companies.

Industry Trends and Recent Listing Decisions

Marroco's comments come amidst a backdrop of shifting listing preferences among companies, with some opting to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in favor of other markets. Recent examples include German travel operator TUI AG, which decided to move trading to Frankfurt, and Ryanair Holdings Plc, which delisted from London in 2021 citing Brexit compliance issues. However, Marroco highlighted that BAT sees value in retaining its UK listing despite these trends.

Considerations for BAT and Implications for Shareholders

As BAT evaluates the possibility of listing relocation, the company weighs the potential benefits against the risks and distractions associated with such a move. Marroco's comments underscore the importance of considering the interests of shareholders and the broader implications for BAT's strategic positioning within the global market.

Ultimately, the decision regarding the company's listing location will be pivotal in shaping its future trajectory and investor sentiment.