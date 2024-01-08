en English
Baron Oil Inks Agreement with TIMOR GAP Chuditch Unipessoal for Chuditch PSC

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
UK-based oil and gas exploration company, Baron Oil has inked a provisional agreement to assign 15% of its interest in the TL-SO-19-16 (Chuditch) Production Sharing Contract (PSC) located offshore Timor-Leste to TIMOR GAP Chuditch Unipessoal. This strategically important move, announced on December 18, 2024, sets up a promising partnership, building on an already established relationship with the operator Baron subsidiary SundaGas Banda Unipessoal.

Partnership with State-Owned TIMOR GAP E.P.

TIMOR GAP Chuditch Unipessoal is not a newcomer to the project. The subsidiary of the state-owned oil and gas company TIMOR GAP E.P., it is already a partner with SundaGas Banda Unipessoal. This latest development strengthens the ties between Baron Oil and the Timor-Leste state, revealing the symbiotic nature of international energy partnerships.

A Boost to Baron Oil’s Financials

The interest transfer is not just a strategic move for Baron Oil. It is also a financial boon. In return for the interest transfer, Baron Oil is set to receive approximately $8.5 million. This substantial figure will serve as reimbursement for previous expenditures and will also contribute to offsetting future spending. This financial injection could be a game-changer for Baron Oil, supporting its pursuits in the oil and gas sector.

Advancement of the Chuditch-2 Appraisal Well

Baron Oil anticipates that the Timor-Leste government’s validation of this transfer will pave the way for the advancement of the Chuditch-2 appraisal well, along with the associated financing plans. It’s a move that could accelerate the timeline of the project, bringing the Chuditch PSC closer to production. The company has also revealed that negotiations are ongoing with other potential partners, hinting at the possibility of further developments in the near future.

Following the completion of this agreement, SundaGas Banda Unipessoal will maintain its role as the operator, holding a strong 60% interest. Meanwhile, TIMOR GAP will possess a 40% interest in the PSC, with a portion of this interest being carried through to the commencement of gas production. The agreement marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between Baron Oil, SundaGas Banda Unipessoal, and TIMOR GAP, promising exciting times ahead for the Chuditch PSC.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

