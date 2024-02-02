Barington Capital Urges Mattel to Divest Underperforming Brands

Barington Capital, the activist investor, has taken a bold stance, urging Mattel to consider divestment of its American Girl and Fisher-Price brands, amidst their continuing underperformance. This demand was communicated by James Mitarotonda, Barington's representative, in a letter to Mattel CEO, Ynon Kreiz, which was later disclosed by The Wall Street Journal.

Revenue Drop Prompts Call for Change

Despite the overall growth of the toy market, Fisher-Price has seen a significant drop in revenue, plummeting from $1.9 billion in 2015 to less than $1 billion in 2023. American Girl has experienced a similar descent. Barington argues that if Mattel is unable to reverse this downward trend, it may not be the best owner for these brands. The investor, therefore, proposes that Mattel should explore immediate strategic alternatives for these segments.

Critiques on Stock-Based Compensation

Furthermore, Barington criticized Mattel's stock-based compensation, labeling it as excessive compared to peer companies. The investor also finds it problematic that Mattel includes share-based compensation in its adjusted EBITDA.

Proposal for Strategic Shift

On top of these concerns, Barington urged Mattel to halt merger and acquisition efforts, suggesting instead an expansion of the company's share repurchase program to $2 billion. To infuse fresh perspectives, they recommended appointing Michael Dolan, the former CEO of Bacardi, IMG, and Young & Rubicam, as the chair of the board — a position currently held by Kreiz.

Barington Capital has a history of conducting activist campaigns with companies such as Bath & Body Works, Darden Restaurants, and Chico's since its inception in 2000. This move with Mattel is seen as part of its ongoing efforts to optimize shareholder value in the companies they invest.