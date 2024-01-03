Barbot Paints Tackles Contamination with HPS’s Advanced Pigging Technology

Paint manufacturer Barbot Paints has adopted pigging as a solution to their bacterial contamination issues, resulting in enhanced product quality, sustainability, and substantial water savings. The Portuguese company turned to HPS Product Recovery Solutions for their advanced liquid product recovery technology, in response to rising product recall rates and new EU restrictions on biocides in paint.

HPS’s Solution: Advanced Liquid Product Recovery Technology

HPS, a leading provider of pigging systems with offices in the UK, US, and Australia, provided Barbot with four automated pigging systems. These systems use water and compressed air as propellants, a feature that has allowed Barbot to recycle the water used in the pigging process. The pigging technology has successfully curbed product contamination by an impressive 95%, minimizing waste and boosting yields.

Implications for Barbot Paints

The adoption of pigging has had a profound impact on Barbot Paints. The case study released by HPS details the positive outcomes, which include reduced product contamination, improved environmental sustainability, and significant water savings. Such improvements have streamlined the company’s cleaning procedures, thus supporting Barbot’s commitment to sustainability.

Pigging: A Growing Trend in Various Industries

Pigging, a process that involves using a projectile to recover residual products from pipelines, is increasingly being adopted across various industries, including food, beverages, and cosmetics. As the case of Barbot Paints demonstrates, this technology is improving product quality and safety, while enhancing environmental sustainability. Companies like HPS Product Recovery Solutions are at the forefront of this trend, providing technology that maximizes yields, minimizes waste, and optimizes efficiency.