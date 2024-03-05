Barbara Ann Heegan Revitalizes Port Orange South Daytona Chamber with Innovative Programs and Community Engagement

Following Debbie Connors' retirement after a notable 22-year tenure as CEO, the Port Orange South Daytona Chamber of Commerce embarked on a pivotal journey, leading to the appointment of Barbara Ann Heegan. With a commendable history of leadership roles in South Carolina and upstate New York, Heegan took the helm on May 1, 2023, and has since introduced a series of impactful programs and bolstered the chamber's presence across east Volusia County.

Strategic Initiatives and Community Presence

Heegan's tenure has been marked by the introduction of new networking opportunities and community-focused events, such as the Coffee & Connections and the Power Networking Luncheon. These initiatives aim to address critical issues affecting local businesses, including the opioid epidemic, while fostering a sense of unity and collaboration among members. The chamber's proactive approach under Heegan's leadership is also evident in its efforts to bridge the gap between businesses and the workforce through job fairs and educational expos, notably the "Career and College Expo" attended by over 800 students.

Building Partnerships for Growth

Under Heegan's guidance, the chamber has not only expanded its program offerings but has also strengthened relationships with local governments and organizations. A noteworthy collaboration with SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) has led to the establishment of a satellite office within the chamber, offering invaluable resources for small business development. These partnerships reflect Heegan's commitment to leveraging collective expertise for the benefit of the chamber's members and the broader community.

Leadership and Vision for the Future

Heegan's leadership style and vision for the chamber are characterized by her dedication to community involvement and advocacy. By joining local clubs and enrolling in government operation programs, she exemplifies the chamber's role as a vital link between businesses and the community. Her efforts to become "an informed advocate and champion" underscore the importance of understanding and addressing the needs of both the business sector and the community at large. As the chamber continues to thrive under her leadership, Heegan's strategic initiatives and commitment to collaboration set a promising direction for its future.

As the Port Orange South Daytona Chamber of Commerce embarks on this renewed journey of growth and community engagement, the implications for local businesses and the economy are profound. Heegan's leadership has not only revitalized the chamber but also positioned it as a pivotal force in fostering a vibrant, collaborative business environment. With a focus on innovation, partnership, and advocacy, the chamber's future endeavors will undoubtedly contribute to the region's prosperity and cohesion.