en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

Barbados Commercial Banks Report Significant Earnings Amid Stringent Regulations

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
Barbados Commercial Banks Report Significant Earnings Amid Stringent Regulations

In a sparkling testament to the financial resilience of Barbados, the nation’s commercial banking sector has emerged as a beacon of profitability. With after-tax profits soaring to a remarkable $183.3 million in 2022, the banking industry has demonstrated a robust performance that has continued into the following year. In the first nine months of 2023, the banks posted an even higher after-tax profit of $218 million, underscoring the sector’s sustained financial success.

Reaping Profits from Fees and Commissions

A significant portion of these profits is derived from the fees and commissions charged by the banks. This lucrative revenue stream has contributed substantially to the banking industry’s impressive earnings, painting a picture of a sector that is not only thriving but also potentially profitable for investors.

Banking Regulations and Anti-Money Laundering Measures

It’s worth noting that in the broader context, banks are bound by stringent regulations, particularly when it comes to cash deposits. Under the Bank Secrecy Act, any deposit amounting to $10,000 or more triggers a mandatory report to the authorities – a measure designed to prevent money laundering. This is known as a Currency Transaction Report (CTR). Additionally, banks are vigilant against ‘structuring’, an illegal practice that involves making smaller deposits to circumvent the $10,000 reporting threshold. Suspected structuring can lead to a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) and subsequent investigation.

Maximizing Profitability while Ensuring Compliance

While the Barbados banking sector is reaping substantial profits, it’s crucial for these institutions to maintain compliance with these regulations to protect their operations and their customers. In a world where large deposits can incur fees or penalties, and where fraudulent activity is a constant threat, ensuring the legitimacy of transactions and verifying the FDIC insurance status of banks becomes paramount. As the banking sector navigates these challenges, its continued profitability will depend on striking a balance between maximizing earnings and maintaining strict adherence to banking laws and regulations.

0
Barbados Business
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
1 hour ago
Barbadian Kidnapper Sentenced: Closure for High-Profile Child Abduction Case
In a case that has gripped public attention, O’neil Recardo Riley, a man responsible for the kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl in Barbados, has been handed a prison sentence of more than five years. The sentencing marks the culmination of a legal saga that has underscored the severity of crimes against children and the judicial
Barbadian Kidnapper Sentenced: Closure for High-Profile Child Abduction Case
Temporary Closure of Highway 4 in Barbados For Paving Works
4 hours ago
Temporary Closure of Highway 4 in Barbados For Paving Works
Barbados Secures US$50 Million Loan from IDB for Development and Climate Resilience
5 hours ago
Barbados Secures US$50 Million Loan from IDB for Development and Climate Resilience
The Crucial Role of Transportation Infrastructure in Economic Development
3 hours ago
The Crucial Role of Transportation Infrastructure in Economic Development
Unnatural Death at Brownes Beach: Body Identified as Alec Orlando Bourne
3 hours ago
Unnatural Death at Brownes Beach: Body Identified as Alec Orlando Bourne
Barbados Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping
4 hours ago
Barbados Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping
Latest Headlines
World News
Loveland High School Triumphs in Rivalry Match Against Thompson Valley
42 seconds
Loveland High School Triumphs in Rivalry Match Against Thompson Valley
Division II Football Season Gets Green Light for Earlier Start Despite Concerns
44 seconds
Division II Football Season Gets Green Light for Earlier Start Despite Concerns
National Children's Day: Fostering Young Golf Enthusiasts at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course
45 seconds
National Children's Day: Fostering Young Golf Enthusiasts at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
2 mins
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
2 mins
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
2 mins
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
2 mins
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
2 mins
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
2 mins
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
12 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
25 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
29 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
33 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app