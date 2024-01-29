Banks DIH Limited to Pursue Legal Action Against Vendors at Demico House

The Chairman of Banks DIH Limited, Clifford Reis, unveiled the company's intention to instigate legal proceedings to expel vendors surrounding its Stabroek Market location at Demico House during the 68th Annual General Meeting. A situation that has been causing a negative impact on the business operations, including a dip in restaurant patronage and misuse of restrooms and toilet facilities.

Repeated Attempts and Failed Assurances

According to Reis, Banks DIH Limited has made multiple attempts and initiated several communications with the Town Clerk, City Council, and the police to rectify the situation. However, the company's efforts have been met with unsuccessful attempts to displace the vendors and unfulfilled promises for a resolution.

Legal Precedent Set by Muneshwers Limited

The decision to resort to legal action draws precedence from a similar move by Muneshwers Limited. After years of complaints and futile attempts to get rid of vendors, the company succeeded in obtaining a court order that mandated the removal of vendors, setting a benchmark for others facing similar challenges.

Impact on Historic Demico House

Demico House, the site in contention, is a historic 19th-century edifice that accommodates a fast food parlour, sports bar, and hotel. The presence of vendors around this iconic structure has not only disrupted its business operations but also tainted its historic aura.