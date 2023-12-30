en English
Business

Banks Could be Held Liable for Customer Scams: New Financial Arbiter Guidelines

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:07 am EST
Banks Could be Held Liable for Customer Scams: New Financial Arbiter Guidelines

Financial institutions are facing a new paradigm as a financial watchdog, the Financial Arbiter, establishes guidelines that may hold them partially liable for scams targeting their customers. These scams, often perpetuated through fraudulent SMS messages and counterfeit websites, mimic official communication channels, leading customers to unwittingly surrender personal and financial information.

A Wake-Up Call for Banks

Two recent decisions have put this new framework into action, most notably involving the Bank of Valletta (BOV). The arbiter, Alfred Mifsud, held BOV partly responsible in both cases where clients suffered financial losses due to such scams. The arbiter’s rulings, based on the degree of negligence and the bank’s level of responsibility, have set a precedent for future cases, potentially shifting the balance of power and accountability in the banking sector.

Unmasking the Scams

The first case involved a client who made a payment to a Lithuanian bank account following instructions from a spoofed SMS. After a thorough investigation, Mifsud determined that BOV had failed to provide sufficient warnings about potential scams, resulting in the bank being ordered to reimburse 40% of the client’s losses. In the second case, a client was deceived by a similar SMS scam and made a payment to a fraudster’s account in the Baltics. Initially, the arbiter placed full blame on the client due to gross negligence. However, upon further deliberation, the arbiter ruled that the bank bore 20% responsibility.

Changing Tides in Consumer Protection

Geoffrey Bezzina, who leads the arbiter’s management board, urged customers who suspect they’ve been scammed to file a complaint with their bank and, if necessary, escalate the matter to the arbiter’s office. Bezzina emphasized the arbiter’s commitment to fairness, consistency, and transparency in determining responsibility. He further encouraged banks to proactively apply the new model to past complaints, potentially leading to reasonable reimbursements for affected clients. This approach marks a significant shift towards greater consumer protection in the financial sector.

Business
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

