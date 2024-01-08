BankDhofar Opens New Branch at Sultan Qaboos University, Reinforcing Commitment to Oman’s Economic Growth

BankDhofar, a prominent financial institution in Oman, has further expanded its footprint in the country by opening a new branch at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU). The inauguration ceremony was conducted under the auspices of H.H. Mona Fahad Al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor for External Cooperation at SQU. The new branch is expected to cater to the financial needs of the university community and the wider local economy, offering an array of banking services and innovative solutions.

Commitment to Financial Inclusion and Economic Growth

BankDhofar’s latest addition to its network of branches aligns with the bank’s strategic commitment to financial inclusion and fostering economic growth in Oman. This move is in line with the 2040 Oman Vision, which focuses on comprehensive and sustainable development across various sectors in the country. The branch’s design is a testament to the bank’s relentless pursuit of service excellence.

Offering a Wide Range of Services

The new branch will offer comprehensive banking solutions, including personal and corporate banking services, trade finance, and investments, among others. These services will be delivered by a team of qualified professionals dedicated to providing personalized assistance to customers.

BankDhofar’s Expansion and Digital Investments

Over the past 18 months, BankDhofar’s expansion has been significant, with its network growing from 65 to over 110 branches. The bank has also made substantial investments in digital channels, boasting more than 310 ATMs and other self-service machines. The new branch, along with the expanded network, aims to bring banking services closer to customers throughout Oman, with strategic locations in major cities and towns. BankDhofar encourages the public to engage with its social media platforms and visit its official website for more information on its services and offerings.