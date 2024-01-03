en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bank of Valletta Plans Residential Complex: A Strategic Asset Maximization, Not a Sector Shift

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Bank of Valletta Plans Residential Complex: A Strategic Asset Maximization, Not a Sector Shift

In a move that sparked queries about its potential entry into the property sector, the Bank of Valletta (BOV) has submitted a planning application for the conversion of its Attard branch into a five-story residential complex. However, a BOV spokesperson made it clear that the bank’s focus is not shifting towards property development, which is barred by its banking license.

Maximizing Assets, Not Shifting Focus

The planning application, submitted directly by BOV, is part of the bank’s strategy to maximize its assets and improve its branches to enhance customer service. This initiative comes after BOV called for proposals and reached an agreement with a bidder who plans to purchase and develop the property, subject to planning approval.

A Unique Case of Asset Sale

While selling assets is a common practice for banks, the inclusion of a bank branch in the sale makes this case somewhat unique. The proposed development will also feature a refurbished BOV branch at ground-floor level. The bank, however, will not profit from the residential units’ sale or rental, nor will it have any involvement with them.

Legal Restrictions and Clarifications

Despite the unusual nature of the case, the BOV spokesperson emphasized that the bank is legally prohibited from getting involved in the property sector due to its banking license. As such, the bank will not receive any income from the sale or rental of the residential properties by the developer. The primary objective of the bank remains the refurbishment of its branch and the maximization of its assets.

0
Business
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US National Debt Hits Record USD 34 Trillion: An Economic Time Bomb?

By BNN Correspondents

India's Telecom Giants, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Invest Heavily in 5G Transition

By Rafia Tasleem

Musk's X Introduces Affordable Tier Amidst Falling Valuation

By Muthana Al-Najjar

ASX Market Experiences Downturn Amidst Broader Sell-off

By Geeta Pillai

Financial Turmoil Hits New Wilkie Creek Energy Mine Amid Coal Price Pl ...
@Australia · 2 mins
Financial Turmoil Hits New Wilkie Creek Energy Mine Amid Coal Price Pl ...
heart comment 0
RUNE’s Path to Recovery: A Rise Towards $10?

By BNN Correspondents

RUNE's Path to Recovery: A Rise Towards $10?
Jefferies Modifies Stance on Larsen & Toubro Amid Anticipated Budget Impact

By Rafia Tasleem

Jefferies Modifies Stance on Larsen & Toubro Amid Anticipated Budget Impact
ARHT Media to Issue Shares for Settling Debenture Interest

By Sakchi Khandelwal

ARHT Media to Issue Shares for Settling Debenture Interest
Ken Brock: A Legacy of Leadership and Community Service

By BNN Correspondents

Ken Brock: A Legacy of Leadership and Community Service
Latest Headlines
World News
Chess, a Handshake, and Geopolitical Tensions: Duda's Refusal Sparks Debate
12 seconds
Chess, a Handshake, and Geopolitical Tensions: Duda's Refusal Sparks Debate
Construction Worker Survives Nail Gun Accident After Complex Surgery
1 min
Construction Worker Survives Nail Gun Accident After Complex Surgery
NGO Provides Critical Healthcare to Vulnerable Individuals in Pegi Resettlement Estate
2 mins
NGO Provides Critical Healthcare to Vulnerable Individuals in Pegi Resettlement Estate
CFP 1.0 Concludes: The Impact and Evolution of College Football
2 mins
CFP 1.0 Concludes: The Impact and Evolution of College Football
Sanmar Maritime Turkey Indoor Rowing Championship: A Centenary Celebration of Rowing
2 mins
Sanmar Maritime Turkey Indoor Rowing Championship: A Centenary Celebration of Rowing
Nevşehir Mayor Dr. Mehmet Savran Engages with Local Community
2 mins
Nevşehir Mayor Dr. Mehmet Savran Engages with Local Community
South London Mother Compensated by Wandsworth Council Over Housing Needs Assessment Delays
2 mins
South London Mother Compensated by Wandsworth Council Over Housing Needs Assessment Delays
Sevilla Targets Manchester United's Young Talent Mateo Mejia
2 mins
Sevilla Targets Manchester United's Young Talent Mateo Mejia
AEW's Konosuke Takeshita Announces Return to All Japan Pro Wrestling
2 mins
AEW's Konosuke Takeshita Announces Return to All Japan Pro Wrestling
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app