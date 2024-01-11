en English
Business

Bank of Ireland Forges Partnership with Tech Hub Platform94

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Bank of Ireland has entered into a strategic partnership with Platform94, formerly known as Galway Technology Centre, to become its official banking partner. The collaboration aims to fortify the growth of homegrown tech firms with global ambitions, based in Ireland’s Western Region.

Platform94: A Growth Catalyst for Tech Businesses

Platform94, an innovation and growth hub, has been at the forefront of supporting businesses in scaling since its establishment in 1994. Over its tenure, it has significantly contributed to the economic growth of the region, fostering the development of over 300 indigenous companies, generating more than 3,000 jobs, and bringing in over 1.3 billion in economic value.

Bank of Ireland’s Commitment to Support Platform94

Bank of Ireland will extend its banking services, provide expert advice, and support to Platform94 and its member companies for the next three years. The partnership is expected to bolster the growth trajectory of local tech companies with an international focus.

Expansion and Enhancement of Platform94 Facilities

Platform94 recently completed a 17,000 square foot extension at its Mervue Business Park location in Galway City, thus expanding its capacity to support tech firms. The expansion includes a state-of-the-art boardroom capable of hosting events and meetings for up to 50 participants, equipped with advanced tech features and offering panoramic views of Galway city. The BankWork scheme, a targeted support initiative by Bank of Ireland, played a significant role in financing the design and layout of the boardroom.

Noreen Conway, Acting CEO of Platform94, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with Bank of Ireland. The collaboration aligns with the bank’s commitment to providing targeted supports to tech firms, thereby fostering the region’s economic growth.

