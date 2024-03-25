Bank of Ghana Maintains Benchmark Interest Rate Amid Inflation Concerns

The Bank of Ghana has decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 29%, citing moderate inflation risks.

Advertisment

This decision aligns with economists' expectations and reflects the central bank's cautious approach amid ongoing economic challenges.

Policy Adjustments Aimed at Supporting Cedi and Enhancing Banking Sector Stability

Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison announces adjustments to cash reserve requirements for banks, designed to support the cedi and strengthen the banking sector. These changes reflect efforts to maintain financial stability amidst ongoing economic challenges.

Advertisment

Cedi Weakens Slightly as Bank of Ghana Holds Interest Rate Steady

Note that the Ghanaian cedi experienced a slight depreciation against the dollar after the Bank of Ghana announced its intent to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 29%, with policymakers highlighting inflationary pressures and the need for continued vigilance.

What You Should Know

Advertisment

Ghana has faced significant fiscal challenges recently, stemming from a combination of domestic imbalances and external shocks. In 2022, the country experienced currency depreciation, rising inflation, and a decline in investor confidence. Pre-existing vulnerabilities, such as mounting debt, high energy sector costs, and low public revenues, were exacerbated by global economic conditions.

Despite these difficulties, Ghana achieved middle-income status due to sustained economic growth driven by exports of gold, cocoa, and oil. However, poverty reduction has slowed, and inequalities persist, particularly in certain northern regions. To address these issues, the World Bank recommends structural reforms, improved revenue collection, tighter expenditure controls, and addressing energy sector shortfalls.

In ongoing efforts to bolster its economy, Ghana has sought financial support from international institutions. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided a $3 billion loan, providing crucial assistance during the economic crisis. Additionally, Ghana is in talks with the World Bank to secure an extra $900 million of budget support over three years.

The World Bank’s involvement includes a new five-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Ghana (2022-2026), prioritizing investments in human capital, job creation, economic diversification, and building a resilient health system. The CPF aims to address immediate and medium-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis while promoting sustainable development and inclusive growth

