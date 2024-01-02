Bank of America Upgrades Doximity’s Stock Rating: A Positive Shift in Financial Outlook

Bank of America analysts have upgraded the stock rating of Doximity Inc, an online networking service for medical professionals, from ‘Underperform’ to ‘Neutral’. The revision follows the company’s recent adjustment of its growth forecast, which now aligns with a realistic 11% revenue growth through fiscal year 2026, as per Bloomberg’s consensus. The analysts have also boosted their price target from $21 to $29, triggering a 2% rise in Doximity’s shares to $28.60.

Reassessment of Valuation

The company’s valuation has been reassessed from a 25-30x to a more conservative 22x EBITDA. This revision mirrors the adjusted earnings expectations and the potential for pharmaceutical manufacturer budgets to uplift as economic pressures recede. The company’s last earnings report and a previously published advertising survey have reinforced the analysts’ confidence in Doximity, indicating that the company is surpassing its competitors in spending capture and enhancing its engagement levels with physicians.

Countering the Waning Relevance

These findings challenge the perception that the relevance of the Doximity’s platform is diminishing. The analysts emphasized that despite the macroeconomic headwinds that have been impacting pharmaceutical advertisers since mid-2022, Doximity is well-positioned to meet or even exceed expectations in fiscal 2024, with a reasonable outlook for 2025. The consensus does not anticipate a significant improvement.

Analysts Weigh In

Several other equity analysts have also commented on the stock, with two analysts rating it as ‘sell’, six as ‘hold’, and two as ‘buy’. The stock currently holds a consensus rating of ‘Hold’ and a consensus price target of $28.90. Doximity opened at $28.04 on Tuesday and has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a high of $40.12. The company reported earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock, and institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.