en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bank Nizwa Honored for Driving Oman’s Digital Transformation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Bank Nizwa Honored for Driving Oman’s Digital Transformation

In recognizing the pivotal role of technology in transforming the banking sector, Bank Nizwa, a leading Islamic bank in Oman, has been honored with the Al Roya Economic Vision Award 2023 for Smart Digital Transformation. This distinction not only underscores the bank’s influential role in driving Oman’s digital transformation but also applauds its successful integration of advanced technology to improve customer service.

Bank Nizwa’s Digital Transformation Journey

The award ceremony, presided over by His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, saw Mr. Mujahid Al Zadjaly, General Manager of IT Operations at Bank Nizwa, accept the honor. Mr. Al Zadjaly stressed the bank’s unwavering commitment to innovation and digitalization, which has spurred the development of value-added products and services, enhanced customer experiences, and fueled sustainable growth.

Bank Nizwa has remained ahead of the curve by adopting the latest technological advancements. These include the regular updating of its mobile app with fresh features, the establishment of digital branches, and the introduction of digital onboarding for Minor accounts. These initiatives have made Islamic banking more accessible and are in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040, which envisages sustainable development through economic diversification, innovation, and financial inclusion.

Supporting FinTech and Pushing Technological Boundaries

The bank’s support for FinTech and its active participation in exhibitions like COMEX, a premiere tech event, testify to its dedication to the technological advancement of the banking sector. Bank Nizwa’s digital initiatives are contributing significantly to economic diversification and innovation, as envisaged by Oman Vision 2040. By continually embracing smart technologies and making substantial investments in its digital infrastructure, the bank is playing a crucial role in enhancing financial inclusion and fostering sustainable growth in the country.

0
Business Oman
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
European Central Bank Reassesses Interest Rate Policy Amid Inflation Concerns
In a significant shift from the previously planned aggressive rate cuts for 2024, the European Central Bank (ECB) is reassessing its stance on monetary policy amidst rising concerns over inflation. Robert Holzmann, a member of the ECB’s Governing Council, has hinted that the central bank may forgo lowering interest rates in the face of potential
European Central Bank Reassesses Interest Rate Policy Amid Inflation Concerns
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
1 min ago
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs, Powered by IT Sector
1 min ago
Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs, Powered by IT Sector
Cafca Limited on the Hunt for New CEO, Aiming to Continue Growth
36 seconds ago
Cafca Limited on the Hunt for New CEO, Aiming to Continue Growth
Southeast Asia's 2023 Holiday Shopping Trends: A Guide for Marketers
47 seconds ago
Southeast Asia's 2023 Holiday Shopping Trends: A Guide for Marketers
China's Economic Struggle: An In-depth Analysis
51 seconds ago
China's Economic Struggle: An In-depth Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
28 seconds
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
32 seconds
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
37 seconds
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
47 seconds
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
48 seconds
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
48 seconds
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
49 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
57 seconds
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
1 min
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
49 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
21 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app