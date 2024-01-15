Bank Nizwa Honored for Driving Oman’s Digital Transformation

In recognizing the pivotal role of technology in transforming the banking sector, Bank Nizwa, a leading Islamic bank in Oman, has been honored with the Al Roya Economic Vision Award 2023 for Smart Digital Transformation. This distinction not only underscores the bank’s influential role in driving Oman’s digital transformation but also applauds its successful integration of advanced technology to improve customer service.

Bank Nizwa’s Digital Transformation Journey

The award ceremony, presided over by His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, saw Mr. Mujahid Al Zadjaly, General Manager of IT Operations at Bank Nizwa, accept the honor. Mr. Al Zadjaly stressed the bank’s unwavering commitment to innovation and digitalization, which has spurred the development of value-added products and services, enhanced customer experiences, and fueled sustainable growth.

Bank Nizwa has remained ahead of the curve by adopting the latest technological advancements. These include the regular updating of its mobile app with fresh features, the establishment of digital branches, and the introduction of digital onboarding for Minor accounts. These initiatives have made Islamic banking more accessible and are in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040, which envisages sustainable development through economic diversification, innovation, and financial inclusion.

Supporting FinTech and Pushing Technological Boundaries

The bank’s support for FinTech and its active participation in exhibitions like COMEX, a premiere tech event, testify to its dedication to the technological advancement of the banking sector. Bank Nizwa’s digital initiatives are contributing significantly to economic diversification and innovation, as envisaged by Oman Vision 2040. By continually embracing smart technologies and making substantial investments in its digital infrastructure, the bank is playing a crucial role in enhancing financial inclusion and fostering sustainable growth in the country.