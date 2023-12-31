en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brunei

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:56 am EST
Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

In an announcement that holds significant implications for its customers, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), the premier financial institution of the country, has made substantial revisions to its operating hours across all branches, effective immediately. This alteration in service hours is expected to impact a substantial segment of the bank’s clientele and will be applicable to every branch except the Rimba branch.

Updated Timings for Majority of BIBD Branches

From Monday to Thursday, all branches except Rimba will operate from 8.30 am to 3.45 pm. On Fridays, these branches will function in two shifts, the first one from 8.30 am to 11 am and the second one from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. In an effort to serve customers on weekends, these branches will also be open on Saturdays from 8.30 am to 11.15 am.

Rimba Branch Operating Hours

The Rimba branch will follow a slightly different schedule. On weekdays, from Monday to Thursday, the branch will offer concierge services from 8.45 am to 4.00 pm, and financing services from 10 am to 5.15 pm. On Fridays, the concierge services will be open from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm, and financing services will be available from 10 am to 11.30 am and again from 2.30 pm to 4.45 pm. On Saturdays, the concierge services will be functional from 8.45 am to 11.15 am, and financing services from 10 am to 12.15 pm.

24/7 Availability of ATMs and Online Banking Services

In line with the bank’s commitment to customer-centricity, BIBD also reminds its patrons that the bank’s automated teller machines (ATMs) and online banking services are available round the clock, every day of the week. Regardless of the operational hours of the physical branches, these services are accessible 24/7 for the convenience of the customers. All BIBD branches, however, will remain closed on Sundays and public holidays.

As the New Year’s Day approaches, it is also worth noting that most banks in Brunei Darussalam will be closed in accordance with the Federal Reserve banking holidays. Nonetheless, mobile banking services and ATMs will continue to be available to the public.

0
Brunei Business
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

By BNN Correspondents

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

By Saboor Bayat

Bangladesh Celebrates First Ever National Expatriates Day

By Muhammad Jawad

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Major Flooding in Brunei's Belait District ...
@Brunei · 2 hours
Heavy Rainfall Triggers Major Flooding in Brunei's Belait District ...
heart comment 0
Brunei’s King Football Team and Sarawak’s Real Rhinos Deliver a Thrilling Draw in Friendly Match

By Salman Khan

Brunei's King Football Team and Sarawak's Real Rhinos Deliver a Thrilling Draw in Friendly Match
Brunei Family Conquers Mardi Himal: A Tale of Endurance and Triumph

By BNN Correspondents

Brunei Family Conquers Mardi Himal: A Tale of Endurance and Triumph
Belait District’s ‘Community Store’: A Testament to the Power of Community Generosity

By Israel Ojoko

Belait District's 'Community Store': A Testament to the Power of Community Generosity
Brunei Health Ministry’s 80 Billion Steps Challenge Nears Completion

By Salman Khan

Brunei Health Ministry's 80 Billion Steps Challenge Nears Completion
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
10 seconds
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
56 seconds
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
1 min
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
2 mins
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
2 mins
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
2 mins
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
3 mins
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention
3 mins
Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development
4 mins
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
36 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app