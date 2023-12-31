en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brunei

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:58 am EST
Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

In an announcement that holds significant implications for its customers, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), the premier financial institution of the country, has made substantial revisions to its operating hours across all branches, effective immediately. This alteration in service hours is expected to impact a substantial segment of the bank’s clientele and will be applicable to every branch except the Rimba branch.

Updated Timings for Majority of BIBD Branches

From Monday to Thursday, all branches except Rimba will operate from 8.30 am to 3.45 pm. On Fridays, these branches will function in two shifts, the first one from 8.30 am to 11 am and the second one from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. In an effort to serve customers on weekends, these branches will also be open on Saturdays from 8.30 am to 11.15 am.

Rimba Branch Operating Hours

The Rimba branch will follow a slightly different schedule. On weekdays, from Monday to Thursday, the branch will offer concierge services from 8.45 am to 4.00 pm, and financing services from 10 am to 5.15 pm. On Fridays, the concierge services will be open from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm, and financing services will be available from 10 am to 11.30 am and again from 2.30 pm to 4.45 pm. On Saturdays, the concierge services will be functional from 8.45 am to 11.15 am, and financing services from 10 am to 12.15 pm.

24/7 Availability of ATMs and Online Banking Services

In line with the bank’s commitment to customer-centricity, BIBD also reminds its patrons that the bank’s automated teller machines (ATMs) and online banking services are available round the clock, every day of the week. Regardless of the operational hours of the physical branches, these services are accessible 24/7 for the convenience of the customers. All BIBD branches, however, will remain closed on Sundays and public holidays.

As the New Year’s Day approaches, it is also worth noting that most banks in Brunei Darussalam will be closed in accordance with the Federal Reserve banking holidays. Nonetheless, mobile banking services and ATMs will continue to be available to the public.

0
Brunei Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

By Saboor Bayat

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

By Bijay Laxmi

Bangladesh Celebrates First Ever National Expatriates Day

By Muhammad Jawad

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Major Flooding in Brunei's Belait District

By Rafia Tasleem

Brunei's King Football Team and Sarawak's Real Rhinos Deliver a Thrill ...
@Brunei · 15 mins
Brunei's King Football Team and Sarawak's Real Rhinos Deliver a Thrill ...
heart comment 0
Brunei Family Conquers Mardi Himal: A Tale of Endurance and Triumph

By BNN Correspondents

Brunei Family Conquers Mardi Himal: A Tale of Endurance and Triumph
Belait District’s ‘Community Store’: A Testament to the Power of Community Generosity

By Israel Ojoko

Belait District's 'Community Store': A Testament to the Power of Community Generosity
Brunei Health Ministry’s 80 Billion Steps Challenge Nears Completion

By Salman Khan

Brunei Health Ministry's 80 Billion Steps Challenge Nears Completion
Wuling Almaz Lovers Embark on First International Excursion: The Wuling Explore Borneo Tour

By Ebenezer Mensah

Wuling Almaz Lovers Embark on First International Excursion: The Wuling Explore Borneo Tour
Latest Headlines
World News
Bharat Bandh Strike Disrupts Rail and Road Traffic in West Bengal and Jharkhand
2 mins
Bharat Bandh Strike Disrupts Rail and Road Traffic in West Bengal and Jharkhand
Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory at United Cup, China Surprises with Wins
8 mins
Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory at United Cup, China Surprises with Wins
AFP's 'Pictures of the Week': A Visual Chronicle of Global Events
9 mins
AFP's 'Pictures of the Week': A Visual Chronicle of Global Events
Predicting Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Potential Upsets and Breakthroughs
11 mins
Predicting Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Potential Upsets and Breakthroughs
Redditor's Natural Body Transformation Inspires Fitness Enthusiasts Worldwide
12 mins
Redditor's Natural Body Transformation Inspires Fitness Enthusiasts Worldwide
Dr. Arvind Panagariya Takes Helm at Finance Commission Amid Economic Recovery
12 mins
Dr. Arvind Panagariya Takes Helm at Finance Commission Amid Economic Recovery
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker's Visit to RJD Chief: A Political Game-Changer?
13 mins
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker's Visit to RJD Chief: A Political Game-Changer?
Unveiling Risk Factors for Dementia: A Stride Towards Prevention
14 mins
Unveiling Risk Factors for Dementia: A Stride Towards Prevention
2023: A Pivotal Year for Professional Golf - A Comprehensive Review by News24
17 mins
2023: A Pivotal Year for Professional Golf - A Comprehensive Review by News24
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
1 hour
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
2 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
7 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
8 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
8 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
10 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app