Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

In an announcement that holds significant implications for its customers, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), the premier financial institution of the country, has made substantial revisions to its operating hours across all branches, effective immediately. This alteration in service hours is expected to impact a substantial segment of the bank’s clientele and will be applicable to every branch except the Rimba branch.

Updated Timings for Majority of BIBD Branches

From Monday to Thursday, all branches except Rimba will operate from 8.30 am to 3.45 pm. On Fridays, these branches will function in two shifts, the first one from 8.30 am to 11 am and the second one from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. In an effort to serve customers on weekends, these branches will also be open on Saturdays from 8.30 am to 11.15 am.

Rimba Branch Operating Hours

The Rimba branch will follow a slightly different schedule. On weekdays, from Monday to Thursday, the branch will offer concierge services from 8.45 am to 4.00 pm, and financing services from 10 am to 5.15 pm. On Fridays, the concierge services will be open from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm, and financing services will be available from 10 am to 11.30 am and again from 2.30 pm to 4.45 pm. On Saturdays, the concierge services will be functional from 8.45 am to 11.15 am, and financing services from 10 am to 12.15 pm.

24/7 Availability of ATMs and Online Banking Services

In line with the bank’s commitment to customer-centricity, BIBD also reminds its patrons that the bank’s automated teller machines (ATMs) and online banking services are available round the clock, every day of the week. Regardless of the operational hours of the physical branches, these services are accessible 24/7 for the convenience of the customers. All BIBD branches, however, will remain closed on Sundays and public holidays.

As the New Year’s Day approaches, it is also worth noting that most banks in Brunei Darussalam will be closed in accordance with the Federal Reserve banking holidays. Nonetheless, mobile banking services and ATMs will continue to be available to the public.