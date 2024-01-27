Bank Asia Marks a Decade of Agent Banking, Driving Financial Inclusion in Bangladesh

Ten years ago, Bank Asia Limited embarked on a mission to bring financial inclusion to the underserved populations of Bangladesh. On January 21, 2024, the bank celebrated a decade of successful agent banking, marking a significant milestone in its journey of socio-economic empowerment.

A Decade of Inclusive Banking

The 10-year anniversary celebration was held at the corporate office of Bank Asia Limited, located in Dhaka's Purana Paltan. The event brought together some of the bank's key figures, including the chairman, Romo Rouf Chowdhury, board members, and the senior management team. Their collective presence underscored the bank's commitment to financial inclusion and its vital role in Bangladesh's financial sector.

Empowering Rural Communities and Women

Since launching its agent banking service on January 17, 2014, Bank Asia has been relentless in its pursuit of expanding banking services to unbanked populations, especially those in rural areas. The data speaks volumes about the impact of this initiative: 6.4 million customers have been successfully included into the formal banking system, of which 92 percent are from rural segments, and a significant 63 percent are women.

Driving Change Through Agent Banking

The agent banking model has played an instrumental role in bridging the financial gap in Bangladesh. By focusing on rural communities and women, Bank Asia is not just providing banking services, but is also empowering these demographics, enabling them to participate actively in economic activities. The success of this decade-long initiative further underscores Bank Asia's pioneering role in agent banking in Bangladesh.

As the celebration of this milestone unfolds, it's clear that Bank Asia's agent banking service is more than just a banking initiative. It's a transformative force driving financial inclusion and fostering socio-economic development in Bangladesh.