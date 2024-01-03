Bangladesh’s Tea Production Soars, But Quality Concerns Loom

In an unprecedented turn of events, Bangladesh’s tea production has experienced a significant surge in 2023. With the harvests in the initial 11 months surpassing the previous year’s total output by an impressive 10.79 percent, the total yield stands at 95.34 million kilograms. Despite an initial sluggish start to the season owing to inadequate rainfall, the weather conditions eventually became favorable, contributing to what might be the country’s first-ever annual production exceeding the 100 million kilogram mark, once December’s figures are taken into account.

Fruit of Strategic Planning and Support

The Bangladesh Tea Board attributes this remarkable success to a combination of strategic planning, mandatory expansion of tea gardens, and training sessions for tea growers. These sessions, supported by international entities such as the London Tea Exchange, have proved instrumental in this achievement. The rise in production has been significantly driven by small-scale farmers, particularly those in the northern regions of Bangladesh.

Challenges Amidst the Success

However, despite the bumper yields, the tea sector faces considerable challenges. The Bangladesh Tea Association has pointed out an oversupply situation in the market. This oversupply is primarily due to the influx of lower quality tea from the northern gardens, leading to a devaluation in the market. Tea gardens are grappling with poor sales and reduced prices at auctions, combined with increasing production costs. These factors are raising concerns over potential closures if the financial situation does not improve.

Quality Over Quantity

Despite the historic high in tea production, Bangladesh still struggles with upholding the quality of its tea leaves. Top tea marketing companies continue to import tea from countries like Kenya, unsatisfied with the quality of locally-grown leaves. The Bangladesh Tea Board is under pressure to prioritize quality over quantity, since the surge in production has not been accompanied with an improvement in quality. This imbalance has affected the export of tea leaves, which has seen fluctuations over the past years. However, the annual consumption of tea in Bangladesh is approximately 90-95 million kilograms, showing an increase of 3-4% every year.