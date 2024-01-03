en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Power Development Board Reports Record Loss Amidst Rising Power Generation

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Bangladesh’s Power Development Board Reports Record Loss Amidst Rising Power Generation

January 3, 2024–Bangladesh’s Power Development Board (PDB) has rung in the new year with a record loss of Tk 117.65 billion for the financial year 2023, dwarfing the previous year’s loss of Tk 32.32 billion. The loss, the highest in PDB’s history, surpasses its previous record of Tk 83.53 billion in 2018. The accumulated losses since 2007 total a staggering Tk 655.16 billion.

Reliance on Rental Power Plants

At the heart of these escalating losses lies the government’s decision to introduce rental power plants with guaranteed capacity charges. This policy ensures a risk-free return for power producers, placing the bulk of the financial burden on PDB. Under the current Awami League government, losses have skyrocketed to Tk 637.59 billion. Despite the financial strain, the government continues to authorize rental power plants without competitive tenders, shielded by indemnity laws.

Surge in Power Generation Capacity

Contrary to the mounting losses, the country’s installed power generation capacity has seen a more than fivefold increase. This expansion is a direct result of government policies favoring the import of fossil fuels to meet projected power demand. However, the actual demand is only about half of the total 24.19GW capacity, with a peak generation of 15.64GW observed. As a result, the capacity charge paid to power producers has also spiked to Tk 171.56 billion, leading to a 29% increase in power generation costs.

Increasing Fuel Costs

The fuel cost for thermal power has over doubled in the last year alone. In terms of energy mix, more than half of the power was produced from gas, with the remainder coming from furnace oil, coal, diesel, imports, and a minimal contribution from hydro-power. The PDB report suggests that an additional 15GW from fossil fuels is expected by 2030, which could exacerbate the board’s financial woes.

Experts’ Suggestions

Given PDB’s financial trajectory, experts are advocating for a shift in strategy. They suggest that PDB could cut its losses by investing in renewable energy and reducing its reliance on imported fossil fuels. The government is urged to address overcapacity issues, eliminate capacity charges, explore hydrocarbon resources, and avoid unproven technologies such as hydrogen energy and ammonia co-firing for power generation.

Bangladesh Business Energy
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

