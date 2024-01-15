en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s New Cabinet Prioritizes Price Control in First Meeting

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Bangladesh’s New Cabinet Prioritizes Price Control in First Meeting

In a momentous occasion for Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, heading her new cabinet, held its first meeting on Monday following the January 7 election. The key agenda of the meeting revolved around the pressing issue of controlling the prices of daily essentials, a concern that has gained prominence as the nation braces for the upcoming month of Ramadan.

Ensuring Essential Commodities at Reachable Prices

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s focus during the first cabinet meeting was directed towards the betterment of the common citizen. Recognizing the potential challenges of the fasting month, she emphasized the need for regulating the prices of daily essentials. This move reflects her government’s commitment to ensuring that all citizens have access to necessities at affordable prices, particularly during special occasions and religious observances such as Ramadan.

Dhaka International Trade Fair: An Economic Booster

Adding to the country’s economic momentum, the 28th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) is set to commence on January 21 in Purbachal. This was confirmed by Mahbubur Rahman of the Export Promotion Bureau. The event is a significant platform for showcasing Bangladesh’s economic potential and attracting international investment.

High Court’s Intervention in Medical Malpractice Case

In a separate development, the High Court has probed the case of a child who tragically died following a circumcision procedure under full anesthesia at United Medical College Hospital. The court is deliberating whether the victim’s family should receive Tk5 crore in compensation, highlighting the legal and ethical dimensions of medical malpractice.

Government’s Stance Against Anarchy and Violence

On the political front, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud made a strong statement against those inciting violence and anarchy. The minister specifically criticized the opposition party, BNP, ruling out any possibility of dialogue with them. This stance underlines the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Introducing Emergency Helpline 333 to Combat Price Gouging

In a commendable move, the government announced the introduction of an emergency helpline, 333, to combat price gouging. This initiative, revealed by State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, will enable citizens to report incidents of overpricing in markets, further adding to the government’s initiatives to control the prices of daily essentials.

Bangladesh Business
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Bangladesh

