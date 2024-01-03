en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s NBR Solicits Stakeholder Input for Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget Preparation

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
Bangladesh's NBR Solicits Stakeholder Input for Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget Preparation

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) in Bangladesh is initiating the process for crafting the budget for fiscal year 2024-25. With a proactive approach for broad-based consultation, the NBR has sought input from various stakeholders on tax-related laws and regulations.

Call for Recommendations

Md Mohidul Islam Chowdhury, a second secretary in the tax policy wing, has penned letters to a diverse range of entities. These include trade associations, chambers, professional organizations, research institutes, and think tanks. The purpose is to invite them to submit their recommendations, particularly for the Income Tax Law 2023, Source Tax Rules 2023, Travel Tax Law 2003, and the Gift Tax Act 1990.

(Read Also: Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists)

Submission Guidelines

Recognizing the digital era, the NBR has asked for proposals to be provided in both tangible and electronic formats, directing submissions to a specific email address. In an effort to ensure timely completion, the deadline for the submission of these proposals has been set for the 15th of February, 2024.

(Read Also: Bangladesh’s NBR Exempts Export-Oriented Industries from VAT on Port Services)

Context and Future Plans

The tax-to-GDP ratio of Bangladesh stands at 7.5%, the lowest among all nations. The Planning Minister has underscored the necessity of amplifying the number and quality of researches, suggesting the removal of limits on interest rates and leaving currency exchange rates to the market system. Meanwhile, the governor of Bangladesh Bank has highlighted the escalation in inflation due to import reliance and a surge in production costs. The NBR is also planning to introduce a flat 15% VAT rate in the forthcoming fiscal year’s budget, in lieu of the current multiple rates system, to fuel revenue growth and instill discipline in VAT collection.

0
Bangladesh Business
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

