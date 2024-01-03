Bangladesh’s Massive Solar Power Approvals: A Step Towards Renewable Energy

In a significant move towards sustainable energy, Bangladesh’s government has approved large-scale photovoltaic (PV) projects throughout 2023, thereby addressing the country’s substantial energy needs. The cumulative solar power capacity sanctioned this year has reached 2.19 gigawatts (GW), with a considerable portion of the approvals being granted in the latter months.

Progressive Solar Power Approvals

In December alone, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) of Bangladesh granted tariffs for seven solar power projects amounting to 630 megawatts (MW). This followed a series of approvals in the preceding months: 200 MW in November, 310 MW in October, 570 MW in September, 300 MW in August, 66 MW in April, and 120 MW in January. The approved projects commonly feature a fixed energy tariff of approximately $0.10 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

Largest Solar Plant in the Pipeline

Among the numerous projects approved, the most notable one is a 300 MW solar plant. This plant is set to be established by an as-yet unspecified entity and represents the largest solar project approved in the country. It is part of Bangladesh’s concerted efforts to enhance renewable energy capacity and reduce reliance on traditional energy sources.

Implications for Bangladesh’s Energy Sector

These approvals are part of Bangladesh’s drive towards a more sustainable energy mix. The country hopes to have 40% of its energy sourced from renewables by 2041 and aims to generate 4100 MW from Renewable Energy (RE) by 2030. However, it has faced challenges such as regulatory barriers and high import duties on solar panels and inverters, disrupting and discouraging entrepreneurs. Despite these hurdles, the country remains committed to its renewable energy goals and continues to actively approve large-scale PV projects.