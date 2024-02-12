Bangladesh's Leather Industry: A Call for Tax Incentives and Market Diversification

Bangladesh's leather goods and footwear manufacturers are rallying for tax incentives to amplify exports, as they currently lean heavily on 10 countries for nearly 80% of their total shipments. The call for market diversification echoes through industry stakeholders, aiming to reduce export risks and pave the way for growth opportunities.

A Cry for Market Diversification

As export giants like China, Vietnam, and India continue to dominate the global market, Bangladesh's leather goods and footwear manufacturers are striving to make their mark. The Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) has proposed a series of tax incentives to bolster exports and promote market diversification. Key figures such as Lien Chun Yao, managing director of Blue Ocean Footwear Limited, emphasize the potential for Bangladesh to broaden its export basket and join the global value chain.

Revamping Tax Structure and Backward Linkages

LFMEAB's proposed tax incentives include a flat 1% import duty on all raw materials used for manufacturing export goods, halving export tax, and withdrawing taxes on cash incentives. Moreover, they have requested a 10-year tax holiday to encourage the establishment of backward linkage industries that supply raw materials and components for various types of footwear. Currently, backward linkage raw materials, such as shoe soles, lasts, moulds, adhesives, shoe forms, and materials used in making frames, are mostly imported from China and neighboring countries, causing strain on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

Building Competitiveness in the Global Value Chain

By facilitating backward linkages, LFMEAB believes that leather products will become more competitive in the global value chain by reducing export lead time. The association's proposal is not an isolated case, as other organizations, such as the Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association and the Bangladesh Tanners Association, have also presented their proposals at the pre-budget discussion organized by the National Board of Revenue.

As Bangladesh prepares for its graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category, industry stakeholders stress the importance of improving market access and export competitiveness. The proposed tax incentives aim to create a conducive environment for manufacturers to innovate, develop new products, and tap into unexplored markets. By doing so, Bangladesh's leather goods and footwear manufacturers can secure a stronger foothold in the global market and contribute to the country's economic growth.

In conclusion, the leather goods and footwear manufacturers of Bangladesh are pushing for tax incentives to diversify their markets, build competitiveness, and secure a brighter future in the global value chain. The proposed measures, if implemented, could significantly impact the industry, enabling it to reduce reliance on a few key markets and tap into new opportunities.