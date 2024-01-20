Bangladesh's Gas Crisis: Technical Glitch Disrupts LNG Supply, Chattogram Hardest Hit

The gas crisis in Bangladesh has reached an alarming level, with a technical glitch in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply causing nationwide disruptions. Most significantly impacted is the port city of Chattogram, where a sharp reduction in supply has led to widespread closures of industries, restaurants, and CNG filling stations, leaving many gas-based power plants non-operational.

Technical Glitch Disrupts LNG Supply

Between Thursday and Friday, a technical glitch completely halted the LNG supply, causing severe repercussions on the national grid. The Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL), a subsidiary of Petrobangla, managed to partially resume the supply on Saturday, delivering 230 to 350 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) to the grid. However, this volume is a stark contrast to the country's capacity to import 1,000 mmcfd through its two floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) in the Bay of Bengal.

One of the FSRUs was out of service for maintenance since November 2, 2023, and despite returning on January 6, it remained inoperative until Friday afternoon due to the glitch. The second FSRU also entered scheduled maintenance on Friday, further exacerbating the supply issue. Consequently, the national grid's gas supply plummeted to about 2,000 mmcfd, less than half of the official demand of over 4,000 mmcfd.

Chattogram Bears the Brunt

The gas crisis has been particularly harsh on Chattogram, where the gas demand is primarily met through LNG imports. The city's supply was reduced from 300mmcfd to 100mmcfd since November, leading to significant disruptions. The situation has also sparked gas rationing and complaints of severe shortages from households in Dhaka.

Increasing Prices and Future Concerns

Since Bangladesh began importing LNG in late 2018, gas prices have escalated by more than 32 percent. A 2021 report by the US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis warned that only a third of the LNG investment in Bangladesh is feasible. It further cautioned that the development of renewable technology could render the LNG infrastructure obsolete, presenting a precarious future for the nation's gas industry.

The current crisis has underscored the urgent need for Bangladesh to address its energy concerns more holistically, with a focus on sustainable and renewable alternatives. As the country grapples with this severe gas crisis, the impact on its industries, households, and national grid serves as a stark reminder of the urgency of this issue.