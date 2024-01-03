Bangladesh’s EGCB to Construct Three Solar Power Plants in a Leap towards Green Energy

In a significant move towards green energy, the Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh (EGCB) Ltd has announced its plans to construct three new solar power plants with a combined capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) in Sonagazi upazila of the Feni district. This bold step is a part of the country’s aim to diversify its energy generation portfolio and support the government’s renewable energy targets.

Collaborative Efforts for a Greener Future

EGCB is not undertaking this mammoth task alone. It has joined hands with Japan’s Marubeni Corporation to develop one of these plants with a capacity of 100 MW. This joint venture agreement has received tariff approval from the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase, enabling the Bangladesh Power Development Board to purchase electricity at an affordable rate of US Cent 10.09 per unit over the next 20 years.

Another 100 MW solar power plant is being developed in collaboration with Hero Future Energies Asia Pte. Ltd., a Singaporean company. Tariff and joint venture negotiations for this project are currently in progress. Furthermore, EGCB is in talks with the Asian Development Bank to secure concessional financing for the third 100 MW plant.

Expanding the Solar Energy Portfolio

While these new projects are underway, EGCB is also nearing the completion of a 75 MW solar power plant in the same area. This plant will soon start supplying power to the national grid, adding more renewable energy to the country’s power supply. EGCB has acquired approximately 1000 acres of land for the development of these solar power plants, intending to establish a Renewable Energy (RE) power hub in the region.

Stakeholders’ Viewpoints

Major General (Retd) Moin Uddin, the Managing Director of EGCB, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting the government’s renewable energy targets. In a similar vein, Shigeru Nagashima, the Managing Director of Marubeni Asian Power Bangladesh Ltd, emphasized their company’s dedication to developing high-quality, eco-friendly, and sustainable infrastructure in Bangladesh.

These developments highlight Bangladesh’s increasing emphasis on renewable energy as a sustainable and cost-effective solution for the country’s escalating electricity demand. The country’s proactive approach towards green energy transformation is a promising sign for a sustainable future.