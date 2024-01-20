Bangladesh's Business Battleground: Corruption Reigns, Survey Reveals

When a young executive in Bangladesh embarked on his journey to establish an export-oriented shoe factory, he was met with an array of hurdles.

From overpriced land and fraudulent landowners to a labyrinthine bureaucracy demanding at least 32 different certificates often secured through bribes and lobbying, the process was a marathon of challenges. Despite his resilience, it took over two years before the factory's operations could commence, with the weight of bank loan repayments already pressing on his shoulders.

Bleak Business Landscape

A recent survey by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and the World Economic Forum paints a grim picture of the business environment in Bangladesh. In 2023, corruption was identified as the most problematic factor for businesses, with a staggering 67.6% of respondents marking it as a major issue. This dark reality of corruption was highlighted in the narrative of our young executive, and unfortunately, it is a tale shared by many in the country.

Corruption in All Corners

From obtaining basic trade licenses to filing tax returns, the specter of corruption looms large. Despite digital initiatives designed to simplify processes, such as VAT payments, corruption persists. A top cement manufacturer shed light on the ubiquity of corruption even in public offices, including customs. Here, delays are strategically used as leverage to extract bribes from business owners. The garment sector, a backbone of the country's economy, is no exception, with owners often having to grease palms to ensure the timely release of raw materials.

Private Banking Sector: Not Spared

The private banking sector, too, has not been immune to this pervasive corruption. The sector has seen a rise in non-performing loans, accompanied by allegations of favoritism in the disbursement of these loans. This, combined with the existing financial burden of business owners like our young executive, further exacerbates the situation.

In response to this widespread corruption, business leaders in Bangladesh are calling for good governance and a commitment at the highest levels of government. Only with such resolute actions, they argue, can the tide of corruption be stemmed, allowing businesses to thrive in a fair and just environment.