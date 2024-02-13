Bangladesh's Banking Sector in Crisis: The Burden of Non-Performing Loans

Bangladesh's Banking Sector Reels Under Burden of Non-Performing Loans

As I delved into the intricate world of banking in Bangladesh, a startling revelation came to light: non-performing loans (NPLs) had surged to a staggering Tk 1.45 lakh crore by December 2023, accounting for a worrying 9% of total loans. This marked a 20.7% year-on-year increase, painting a grim picture of the country's financial health.

State-Owned Banks Bear the Brunt

In this tangled web of bad debts, state-owned banks found themselves entangled the most, with NPLs amounting to a staggering Tk 657 billion. Despite measures to curb the rise in default loans, these banks continued to struggle, threatening the stability of the entire banking sector.

Private commercial banks weren't far behind, with NPLs amounting to Tk 710 billion. Although they showed a slight improvement in the final quarter of the year, economists remain skeptical about their ability to keep NPLs in check.

Central Bank's Roadmap: A Ray of Hope?

In a bid to restore order, the central bank introduced a new roadmap aimed at reducing default loans to 8% by June 2026. This plan seeks to cut down on overdue time periods and empower banks to expedite the write-off process. However, concerns linger over the banks' capacity to maintain 100% provision for written-off loans, which could impact their profitability.

The Looming Threat: Tk 2.5 Trillion

As the banking sector grapples with the current crisis, economists predict that NPLs could exceed Tk 2.5 trillion if left unchecked. This alarming forecast underscores the urgent need for substantial reforms in the sector.

Experts argue that most of these defaulted loans have been taken wilfully by individuals with political and financial clout. The central bank, they claim, has failed to play its regulatory role in addressing irregularities in the sector, allowing the situation to spiral out of control.

In this labyrinth of financial turmoil, the human element cannot be ignored. The ripple effects of these NPLs can be felt far and wide, impacting not just the banks but also the everyday lives of millions of Bangladeshis.

The road ahead is fraught with challenges, but as a journalist, I remain steadfast in my pursuit of truth and accountability. It's time for the powers that be to take decisive action against defaulters, especially wilful defaulters who have laundered money abroad, and restore faith in Bangladesh's banking sector.

In the face of mounting NPLs, the banking sector in Bangladesh stands at a critical juncture. The central bank's roadmap offers a glimmer of hope, but substantial reforms are necessary to turn the tide. Legal action against defaulters, particularly those who have laundered money abroad, could be a significant step towards improving the situation and restoring faith in the banking sector.