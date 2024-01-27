Bangladeshi Plastic Goods Manufacturers Eye Global Market

In a bold move to tap into the $560 billion global market, Bangladeshi plastic goods manufacturers are ramping up their investments in factory expansions and upgrades, shifting their focus from domestic sales to international trade. The local market, currently evaluated at Tk28,000 crore, seems small in comparison to the international opportunities, as outlined by the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA).

Mastering the Masterbatch

A significant development propelling the industry's confidence is the local production of Masterbatch, a crucial component in plastic manufacturing, since 2015. Previously, this component was imported, adding to production costs and limiting the competitive edge of local manufacturers. Colorplus Masterbatch Manufacturing Co, a subsidiary of the Plus Group, has invested Tk100 crore partnering with China. This strategic move now allows them to produce various colored plastic products domestically, effectively replacing the need for imported materials.

Setting Sights on the Global Scene

Companies such as Xclusive Can Limited are already setting the stage for export. They manufacture a range of containers and argue for a more business-friendly environment, emphasizing the need for stable energy prices and improved government policies. The BPGMEA has set an ambitious goal of $5 billion in plastic goods exports within the next five years. Bangladeshi plastic products find their place in over 22 countries in categories ranging from home furnishings and automobiles to medical equipment.

Challenges and Opportunities

However, industry entrepreneurs are raising concerns about tax issues that could impede the growth of plastic goods exports. The local masterbatch market is valued at Tk1,000 crore and provides employment to about 12 lakh people across roughly 6,000 factories, 80% of which are small to medium-sized. Therefore, the potential impact of these challenges is substantial.

In parallel, the Meghna Group of Industries is making a hefty investment of 3 billion in the new Titas Economic Zone (TEZ) to accommodate domestic and foreign industries. The TEZ, expected to create around 60,000 job opportunities, is a testament to the country's commitment to maintaining international standards in infrastructure and facilities. The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) aims to establish 100 of such economic zones by 2041, which could generate employment for one crore people and produce and export products worth $40 billion annually. Undoubtedly, these developments will further bolster the plastic goods manufacturing industry in Bangladesh.