Bangladesh Trade Organisations Raise Concern Over High Effective Tax Rate

In Bangladesh, the high effective tax rate for businesses has drawn serious concern from trade organizations, particularly the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). They argue that the tax rate, despite recent governmental reductions, is a significant hindrance to foreign direct investment (FDI) and has reached nearly 50%.

Corporate Tax Reductions Insufficient

The government has recently lowered the corporate tax rate for non-listed companies to 27.5%. However, MCCI and FICCI believe this is not enough to alleviate the taxation burden on businesses. In their pre-budget meetings with the National Board of Revenue (NBR), they proposed measures to create a more favorable tax environment.

Call for FDI Boost

Zaved Akhtar, FICCI's President, noted that Bangladesh's FDI stands at a meager 0.3% of GDP, significantly lower than the desired 5% of GDP. He asserted that a reduced tax rate could significantly increase FDI and consequently, revenue.

Business Efficiency and Tax Complexity

Kamran T Rahman, MCCI's President, highlighted the problematic requirement for Proof of Submission of Returns (PSR), arguing it hampers business efficiency. He proposed limiting its use. Furthermore, the MCCI submitted 107 proposals related to tax, VAT, and customs to simplify the tax system.

However, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, while acknowledging the validity of the business grievances, stated that swift resolution is unrealistic. As Bangladesh prepares for LDC graduation, many NBR-given benefits are lined up for elimination, further complicating the tax scenario.